Editorial: Child vaccines for COVID-19 gamechanger for ending pandemic

With the ability for children as young as 5 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic has the potential to take a serious dive in community spread.

In Oklahoma, about 375,000 children are eligible to receive the inoculations. Vaccines are continuing to arrive at pediatricians’ offices, health departments, pharmacies and hospitals.

Forget the politics wrapped up in the issue and information floating around the internet and flooding into your social media feeds and email. Go to your trusted pediatrician to get answers. Go to doctors.

Local pediatricians say about a third of their patients’ parents want the vaccines immediately for their children, according to a story from reporter Andrea Eger. Another third have questions or concerns or plan to wait until other children get the shots.

And about a third won’t get it at all.

It’s a myth that children are not harmed by COVID-19. The delta variant has been particularly harsh on children, being much more transmissible with more severe symptoms.