The Tulsa World’s annual contest to name the “Best Of” in an array of categories celebrates many winners, even those who didn’t take home a plaque or bragging rights.

It has been a fun and friendly competition to highlight the outstanding services, professionals and quality-of-life features that dot our metro area. For years, readers nominate their favorite among 200 categories and 15 areas.

Those general areas are automotive, beauty and wellness, community, drink, education, finance, food and dining, fun and leisure, health care, health-care professionals, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

It’s a comprehensive list that covers a lot of what the Tulsa area has to offer. The list includes about everything you can imagine: schools, banks, restaurants, physicians, bridal stores, liquor establishments, gyms, marijuana dispensaries, limousine services, pet groomer, computer repair, funeral services and so many more.

Some of the nominees are newcomers while others are proven professional mainstays well-known in Tulsa.

This year, more than 92,000 votes were cast on those nominated. We congratulate the winners, but we are equally impressed with those who made the ballot.

It is not cliché to say it’s an honor to be nominated. With this many voters participating, it’s impressive to make the final cut.

A change this year was an in-person event to announce the winners, and about 400 people arrived to hear the announcements. It was a celebration of businesses and organizations.

Some individuals were honored including veterinarian Dr. Taylor Barranco at Woodland West Animal Hospital, Dr. Ali Torabi of Flawless Smile Dentistry for Best Dentist and Chrystal Webb at Kimiko Medical Aesthetics for Best Esthetician and contractor Grant Hicks of Tulsa Home Repair.

The Tulsa World is proud to host the annual contest and event to spotlight the wonderful people who contribute to our community.

This is the same reason the Tulsa World hosts the All-World Award to recognize high school athletes. Our company also presents the Senior Living Expo to help families navigate post-retirement life and Career Fairs to connect workers to employers.

We encourage readers to check out the winners of the Best Of but also the finalists. All are deserving of attention. We offer our congratulation and appreciation for making Tulsa unique and strong.