Editorial: Charting a new course for a prospeous 2022

Happy New Year. Here’s hoping for a more healthy, prosperous and unifying journey ahead.
Like everyone, we are glad to say goodbye to 2021 — a year that began with an attack on the U.S. Capitol and continued with the stubborn, lingering pandemic as political divides seemed to deepen.
With the dawn of a new year, there is always hope we can do better. A new calendar doesn’t erase the challenges being faced, but we can chart a different path.
The biggest test ahead continues to be battling COVID-19; the most effective weapon is in vaccines. A vaccine reluctance in the U.S. pops up outbreaks and increases spread. Worldwide, public health advocates worry about countries unable to obtain vaccines, leading to problems such as emerging variants such as omicron evolving in Botswana.
More than 807,000 Americans have died from the virus since 2020, with at least half of those occurring last year. We must do better.
Leaders need redouble their efforts to convince Americans of the responsibility to roll up their sleeves and to get vaccines to underserved countries. The politicizing of public health has only led to unnecessary deaths and sickness.
Congressional midterm elections are set for next year along with the top statewide offices including governor. Politics has always been a rough-and-tumble sport. But, we urge people to remember the damage seen from misinformation and irresponsible rhetoric from the 2020 election.
Judge candidates by their actions, candor and ideas for solutions, not by who is loudest or has the pithiest insult.
Tulsa is expected to experience bright spots including the opening of the Children’s Museum, located next to the Gathering Place, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture in the Tulsa Arts District.
Business recovery is ongoing as workers seek innovative and flourishing jobs. Our local economy is poised to take advantage of those opportunities.
Schools are back in session but face difficulties in hiring enough teachers and staff. With an approach of respect and open mind to investment and change, lawmakers and community leaders can make headway in improvements.
Oklahomans have become more attuned to the need for better brain health treatment and prevention. Some ideas show promise of tackling the needs in this area, including expansion of existing programs to bolster healthy minds.
There are other plenty of places to find optimism in the coming year. If everyone can be kind and contribute to productive discussions, it can lead to an amazing 2022.
