Editorial: Charting a new course for a prospeous 2022

Happy New Year. Here’s hoping for a more healthy, prosperous and unifying journey ahead.

Like everyone, we are glad to say goodbye to 2021 — a year that began with an attack on the U.S. Capitol and continued with the stubborn, lingering pandemic as political divides seemed to deepen.

With the dawn of a new year, there is always hope we can do better. A new calendar doesn’t erase the challenges being faced, but we can chart a different path.

The biggest test ahead continues to be battling COVID-19; the most effective weapon is in vaccines. A vaccine reluctance in the U.S. pops up outbreaks and increases spread. Worldwide, public health advocates worry about countries unable to obtain vaccines, leading to problems such as emerging variants such as omicron evolving in Botswana.

More than 807,000 Americans have died from the virus since 2020, with at least half of those occurring last year. We must do better.

Leaders need redouble their efforts to convince Americans of the responsibility to roll up their sleeves and to get vaccines to underserved countries. The politicizing of public health has only led to unnecessary deaths and sickness.