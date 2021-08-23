Editorial: Can Oklahoma districts keep students in school and safe without 'mandating' masks?

Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the district’s ability to continue in-person classes and protect its students from a potentially deadly disease were considerations in the decision. The district’s middle and high schools were briefly in distance-learning mode last week because of the disease, but it’s elementary remained open.

Stitt and his attorney general took strong exception to the mandate.

“It is disappointing that one school district has chosen to openly violate a state law that was supported by 80% of the Legislature,” Stitt said in a statement.

“To be clear, no parent is banned from sending their child to school with a mask and no school may mandate masks or vaccines. I will always stand up for parents’ right to decide what is best for their child.”

Meanwhile, Tulsa schools have nuanced the issue deftly, saying that mask wearing is an expectation, but avoiding triggering words like mandate and requirement.