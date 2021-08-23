Editorial: Can Oklahoma districts keep students in school and safe without 'mandating' masks?

Some Oklahoma school leaders are confronting a state law that strongly limits their ability to require students to wear masks during the continuing pandemic.
Senate Bill 658, passed earlier this year, prevents public school boards from mandating masks unless the governor has issued an emergency order that includes the district’s area. Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed SB 658, has shown no inclination toward signing any emergency orders.
But Oklahoma Public Schools Superintendent Sean McDaniel has said all that district’s students will be required to wear masks unless parents request an exemption on the basis of medical, religious or strong personal beliefs.
Interestingly, Stitt praised that move because of the opt-out element. Some have read Stitt’s comments as an indicator that he would not confront districts that work their way around SB 658 so long as there is an opt-out clause, a scenario that is not specifically addressed in the law.
Then last week, the Hulbert school board mandated masks for all students. The only Hulbert exception is for student to eat and then only when they are sitting at a safe distance.
Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the district’s ability to continue in-person classes and protect its students from a potentially deadly disease were considerations in the decision. The district’s middle and high schools were briefly in distance-learning mode last week because of the disease, but it’s elementary remained open.
Stitt and his attorney general took strong exception to the mandate.
“It is disappointing that one school district has chosen to openly violate a state law that was supported by 80% of the Legislature,” Stitt said in a statement.
“To be clear, no parent is banned from sending their child to school with a mask and no school may mandate masks or vaccines. I will always stand up for parents’ right to decide what is best for their child.”
Meanwhile, Tulsa schools have nuanced the issue deftly, saying that mask wearing is an expectation, but avoiding triggering words like mandate and requirement.
The Biden administration has entered the debate, telling state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister that SB 658 may violate student rights and district authority to protect students. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said federal authorities would not allow the state to intimidate districts where student health was at risk. Politically speaking, federal involvement is a mixed blessing for Oklahoma school districts.
The more important point is this: The first duty of schools is to protect their students. We won’t criticize local school leaders for doing so. We think most Oklahoma parents will stand behind local decisionmakers who are determined to keep schools open and safe.
The Tulsa and Oklahoma City approaches may be mandates by different names, but if the result is students wearing masks and staying safe without a political hassle with the Governor’s Office, then we can certainly bless those approaches and encourage other districts to do the same.