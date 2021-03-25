Editorial: Businesses ought to consider Bynum's initiative for gender pay equity

Oklahoma is among the 10 states with the greatest gap at about 77%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state is tied with South Carolina but only ahead of Wyoming, Alaska, Idaho, North Dakota and Utah.

The state’s women-to-men earning’s ratio was a low of 68% in 1999 to a high of 87% in 2009. But, it has stayed below 80% since 2010.

The pandemic has made this worse. Several recent studies show higher unemployment rates among women this past year. This comes from industries staffed largely by women shutting down, and the availability of child care falling.

As the country recovers from the public health emergency, it’s only right to keep pay equity at the forefront.

Reasons for the wage gap vary in how work done by women has been valued. There also are issues with work environment that were developed by and favor male workers.