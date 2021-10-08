Editorial: Bring up school test scores by giving support, not micromanaging or criticizing

No one is surprised Oklahoma’s school test scores fell during the pandemic; it follows national trends and commonsense expectations.

The scores ought to inform, not shame, districts on how to proceed. Youth are remarkably resilient and able to catch up with the right supports.

Teachers know how best to teach their students. District leaders remain on high alert to keep the COVID-19 virus from buildings or from spreading. It’s the only way to keep the schools open.

That should be the takeaway: Do whatever is necessary to support educators to keep schools safe and with bolstered academic resources.

About 20 months ago, districts across the country went into distance learning as society temporarily shut down. It forced a type of education that had not been done on that scale. It was clunky, frustrating and not ideal for kids or teachers.

In returning to classrooms, schools implemented mask mandates to curb the spread.

Emerging research and anecdotal evidence found that mask mandates worked, both for cities and in schools, particularly in areas with high community spread. Simply, local entities with mandates curbed the spread faster, eventually showing fewer new cases, than in places without mandates.