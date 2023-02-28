Congressman Josh Brecheen’s recent statements at a town hall meeting dangerously downplay the important role the U.S. plays in the Ukraine war and wrongly conflates that to the Mexican border frustrations.

Brecheen, who was sworn in as the 2nd District representative in January, joins a growing chorus of the right-wing seeking to withdraw support to Ukraine in its defense against Russia. It’s part of an isolationist strategy that believes European conflicts don’t affect the U.S.

That thinking ignores history and the current threat from Russia and China.

Brecheen repeated this talking point: “Right now, it’s easy for Europe to say, ‘America, continue your level of expenditure,’ and for them not to have more skin in the game. As long as America continues to carry the bulk of the weight, Europe itself is not going to.”

As reporter Randy Krehbiel points out, the U.S. has provided the majority of military aid but Europe has given more support overall. Measured as a percentage of gross domestic product, the U.S. ranks 29th for contributions to the Ukrainian defense.

Considering that America ranks as the No. 1 exporter of global arms, the Ukraine support ranking isn’t that high. Also, Europeans are paying higher energy prices and dealing with more uncertain supply than in the U.S.

More troubling is Brecheen’s statement that illegal immigrants arriving at the Mexican border are a greater threat than Russia’s war in Ukraine.

No, they are not. The decades-old struggle with immigration border policy does not top potential nuclear attack by Russia or cyber warfare from China.

While the border arrivals are at times overwhelming, it is not comparable to a military invasion. The Mexican president is not rattling a nuclear saber or systemically launching IT attacks at the national grid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has used his invasion of the democratic Ukraine to attack the U.S., including pulling out of its last nuclear arms agreement. The former KGB spy uses every speech to invoke propaganda against America, clearly spoiling for a fight. He had hoped his attack would divide the West and weaken NATO; it has not.

China is looking on, toying with the idea of invading Taiwan, a long-time U.S. trading partner and gateway to the rest of Asia. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the House Homeland Security Committee in November that China has the world’s largest hacking program that has stolen more American personal and business data than every other nation combined.

Over the weekend, CIA Director William Burns confirmed China is considering providing military aid to Russia.

These are serious national threats against the U.S. requiring a strong, united front.

We agree with Brecheen on his goal to bring a balanced budget to Congress. Both parties are at fault for the current debt and consistent deficits. Military budgets are particularly large and an easy target to curb spending.

Withdrawing from Ukraine doesn’t fix that problem.

To pull Ukraine support would make the U.S. look weak and hand Putin a victory, creating a domino effect harming American interests.