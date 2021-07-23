Editorial: Brave of Green Day, Cain's Ballroom to be among first requiring vaccinations

A perk of having a COVID-19 vaccination — besides saving lives — was having a chance to snag a ticket to a last-minute Green Day performance at the Cain’s Ballroom earlier this week.

The arena-level rock band playing in Tulsa’s smaller, historic venue was a once-in-a-lifetime treat made available only to those who brought in identification and proof of vaccination.

We applaud and appreciate the band and the Cain’s Ballroom for braving the pushback from anti-vaxxers and those remaining hesitant.

That backlash was mean-spirited and came from some national platforms, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Tennessee, known for her far-right conspiracies.

But Green Day and Cain’s Ballroom acted in the interest of public health and safety; it was the right choice and one we wouldn’t mind seeing imitated by others.

The resurgence of the virus and its variants ought to alarm everyone. The pandemic is on the verge of blazing back to previous high levels, particularly in states with low vaccination rates like Oklahoma.

The proof-of-vaccination requirement didn’t affect sales; tickets were gone within an hour of the box office opening.