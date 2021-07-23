Editorial: Brave of Green Day, Cain's Ballroom to be among first requiring vaccinations

A perk of having a COVID-19 vaccination — besides saving lives — was having a chance to snag a ticket to a last-minute Green Day performance at the Cain’s Ballroom earlier this week.
The arena-level rock band playing in Tulsa’s smaller, historic venue was a once-in-a-lifetime treat made available only to those who brought in identification and proof of vaccination.
We applaud and appreciate the band and the Cain’s Ballroom for braving the pushback from anti-vaxxers and those remaining hesitant.
That backlash was mean-spirited and came from some national platforms, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Tennessee, known for her far-right conspiracies.
But Green Day and Cain’s Ballroom acted in the interest of public health and safety; it was the right choice and one we wouldn’t mind seeing imitated by others.
The resurgence of the virus and its variants ought to alarm everyone. The pandemic is on the verge of blazing back to previous high levels, particularly in states with low vaccination rates like Oklahoma.
The proof-of-vaccination requirement didn’t affect sales; tickets were gone within an hour of the box office opening.
Likely, this won’t be the first major event or service provider to require proof of vaccination. It’s possible others will follow, opting to create the most safe environment possible for customers.
Private business incentivizing vaccinations may be a more effective way to get at those who have been hesitant. For the freedom to travel, shop, dine or be entertained anywhere at any time, becoming vaccinated may be the price private companies require.
This is not a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, according the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and leading experts. The health privacy law applies only to certain entities in specific situations.
It isn’t a violation of anyone’s constitutional rights, either. The government isn’t forcing anyone to do anything.
It’s not a foolproof system. Vaccination cards aren’t safeguarded from fakery.
The same lawmakers fighting mask mandates are fighting efforts for a better, more secure way to prove vaccination.
If other companies and events follow suit, the unvaccinated wanting to attend may stoop to covertly creating phony cards. It would be an unethical fraud, putting others at risk.
Some people won’t be won over. For those who are hesitant, we hope the incentive to participate fully in an open society will encourage the right choice.
We know what it takes to beat back the virus, and the vaccine is the most powerful weapon available.
Green Day has a reputation for being outspoken on social justice issues. We thank the band and Cain’s Ballroom for their bold stance.
