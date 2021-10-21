Editorial: Birth certificates not issued to affirm a religious faith or way of life

The lawsuit argued the policy was unconstitutional for violating equal treatment under the law, right to due process and free speech. An Oklahoma County judge on Aug. 25 ordered the state Health Department to comply with the request.

Birth certificates are like marriage certificates in that they are government-issued documents necessary for certain benefits. That was a central argument in the lawsuits for same-sex marriage.

Birth certificates serve as proof of a person's age, citizenship status and identity. These are required to obtain Social Security numbers, passports, driver's licenses, employment, school enrollment and other public benefits.

They are not used to affirm a particular brand of religion or way of life. They are legal documents to reflect the existence of a person.

If a person wants to change their birth certificate to accurately reflect their gender identification, what harm does that cause the state? How does that change another person's values or way of life?

It doesn't. This change only affects the person making the request. It eliminates the discrimination of people who identify as gender neutral or gender fluid face when using birth certificates.