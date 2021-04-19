Editorial: Bill to muzzle the state's watchdog agency receives a mortal blow

Last week, a state House committee mortally wounded efforts to allow state agencies to wire around the Oklahoma auditor’s office.

On a bipartisan 4-30 vote Wednesday, the House Appropriations and Budget Committee rejected Senate Bill 895.

While the idea could be resurrected in a variety of ways, the overwhelming bipartisan vote by such a substantial portion of the House makes it a long shot.

The appropriations committee vote came a little over a month after the state Senate approved the measure 36-9.

After the Senate vote, the Tulsa World reported that the measure’s Senate author, Paul Rosino, accepted maximum campaign contributions from one of Epic Charter School’s founders and his wife the day after the auditor’s office released a report critical of Epic’s handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. That audit has led to a number of challenges for Epic, including a pending hearing by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to consider dropping sponsorship of the school.