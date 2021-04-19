Editorial: Bill to muzzle the state's watchdog agency receives a mortal blow

Last week, a state House committee mortally wounded efforts to allow state agencies to wire around the Oklahoma auditor’s office.
On a bipartisan 4-30 vote Wednesday, the House Appropriations and Budget Committee rejected Senate Bill 895.
While the idea could be resurrected in a variety of ways, the overwhelming bipartisan vote by such a substantial portion of the House makes it a long shot.
The appropriations committee vote came a little over a month after the state Senate approved the measure 36-9.
After the Senate vote, the Tulsa World reported that the measure’s Senate author, Paul Rosino, accepted maximum campaign contributions from one of Epic Charter School’s founders and his wife the day after the auditor’s office released a report critical of Epic’s handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. That audit has led to a number of challenges for Epic, including a pending hearing by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to consider dropping sponsorship of the school.
Rosino and Epic cofounder Ben Harris say the charter school didn’t request the bill or influence its language, and House coauthor, Chris Kannady, said Wednesday that it would not have applied to the type of performance or investigative audit carried out on the virtual charter school on the orders of Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Wherever the bill came from, it was a bad idea.
The state auditor is the voter-chosen watchdog on state spending, the one person in state government whose exclusive political motive is to find and expose mismanagement, corruption and malfeasance.
We pay that person to find problems, and, Auditor Cindy Byrd and her predecessor Gary Jones have done that well. That has created enemies at the state Capitol, and the auditor’s office has had to withstand a series of attacks on their legal authority and prestige, the latest being SB 895.
Allowing state agencies to pick their own auditor undermines the elected watchdog, and, therefore, public confidence in the honesty of state government.
We’re glad SB 895 got the public attention it deserved and that the appropriations committee so decisively dismissed the idea.
SB 895 was a bad idea with a questionable history.
If anything, the state auditor’s office should be made more powerful and independent and better able to protect the taxpayers’ money.
