Editorial: Biden's vaccine mandate necessary to keep a healthy American workforce

That scenario is already playing out and harming the economy and health of Americans.

The mandate puts employers on an equal footing. It makes no sense for one company to require vaccine protection while a competitor doesn’t. Ending the virus spread means all workplaces adhere to the same rules.

Vaccination requirements aren’t unusual. Workers traveling internationally and those serving in the military are required to get a series of vaccinations. Children entering school have immunization requirements against diseases such as mumps, measles and rubella.

The country has given more than half a year to reaching the goal of 70% of residents being fully vaccinated, but that goal hasn’t been reached. The U.S. is at about 55%, and that’s holding the nation back from returning to normal.

Oklahoma ranks among the worst in every COVID metric, including rates of death, hospitalizations, new cases and test positivity. The nation’s new postings of higher COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are driven by areas with low vaccination rates, such as Oklahoma.

Those are the numbers Americans need to remember when considering the mandate. The better option would have been for everyone to do the right thing and get vaccinated. That hasn’t happened.