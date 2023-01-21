Editorial: Biden and Trump wrong for mishandling records, but more needed to curb overclassifying

The controversy involving the recovery of classified records from his time as vice president at President Joe Biden’s home and former office presents a couple of questions: How are such records so easily mishandled? And is the federal government too quick to label something as secret?

Attorney General Merrick Garland was right to appoint a special prosecutor, Robert Hur, to investigate the matter with Biden. Another special prosecutor, Jack Smith, is looking into similar allegations with classified documents by President Donald Trump.

The situations involving Biden and Trump have different circumstances.

In Trump’s case, after the National Archives began looking for missing documents, he admitted taking hundreds of the documents to his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate and repeatedly refused to turn them over as the law required. That prompted a court proceeding that led to a search warrant to retrieve the records.

With Biden, the documents were not known to be missing. When his attorneys discovered documents, some with classified markings, in early November, they were turned over to federal officials and the archives immediately. Biden says he doesn’t know how they got there.

Both men are wrong to have these sensitive documents in their personal residences. It’s careless at a minimum. We trust that the special prosecutors and the U.S. Department of Justice will do their jobs to determine what happened and whether any consequences are appropriate.

Historically, if classified information was accidentally mishandled, the repercussions were handled in administrative proceedings. But federal law allows for criminal charges for knowingly removing classified materials with the intention of keeping the documents at an unauthorized place.

Among the investigative findings, we hope to learn how a person can walk out of a secured room with classified documents. In some cases, the law allows it for work-related reasons. That does not appear to be the case with either Biden or Trump. Public libraries have better systems to keep items in house.

These cases revive an old debate over whether the federal government is overclassifying records. Right now, there hasn’t been a good description of what types of documents Biden and Trump possessed. Certainly people can agree that identities of covert operatives is more serious than a guest list at a party.

The government does not keep track of exactly how many documents are classified annually, but estimates are about 50 million. That is a lot of information kept from the public.

The process is highly subjective. About 2,000 federal officials have broad discretion on initial classification of records. Of those, about 1,500 can deem something secret or top secret. They do not have to provide reasoning, creating problems with uniformity among agencies and transparency of government.

Government officials don’t have incentive to keep records available. If anything, they will err on the side of secrecy every time.

Biden and Trump eventually will face recommendations from special prosecutors and the Department of Justice. Americans ought to be pushing for more openness of records and accountability among those who keep information in the dark.

Featured video: