Editorial: Better things to spend Oklahoma's money besides tax cuts

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has touted the state’s record savings accounts that reached $2.8 billion with promises of tax cuts.

That’s a poor way to spend that money considering the dire needs in many public services.

Stitt made savings a priority, a forward-thinking goal for lean times. However, that savings has been at the expense of some critical state needs.

Between 2002 and 2020, Oklahoma experienced nine revenue failures, mandating automatic cuts to agencies. Some of those affected services have never been fully restored.

To build up the savings, the Legislature left $382 million on the table from the last fiscal year and didn’t spend $964 million available this year. Those remain in the general fund. We’ve argued more of that funding ought to have gone to public programs.

The state’s Constitutional Reserve Fund, called the “rainy day” fund, has more than $1 billion, and the revenue stabilization fund has $171 million.

The economy has been good in Oklahoma with oil prices reaching high levels and federal pandemic and stimulus money filling financial gaps. That won’t last.

Tax cuts in Oklahoma are easy to make with a simple majority legislative vote. To raise taxes, that’s a nearly impossible task with a requirement of supermajority approval.

Once a tax cut is made, it never returns. That ties the hands of future lawmakers who will face economic downturns. It’s not fair to the agencies still struggling from more than a decade of cuts.

Education took the biggest hit. The state has never fared well funding its public schools, so the budget failures put it on a course to the crisis being faced today.

With schools set to open in the next two weeks, hundreds of job postings are listed in districts across the state.

Oklahoma ranks 46th in per-pupil expenditure and last in the region, according go the National Center for Education Statistics. To bring that to a regional average of surrounding seven states, it would take about $920 million.

If that’s too high, how about the $161 million that 22 senators were willing to give to private schools through a voucher bill that failed. Public schools got about $17 million largely line-itemed to special projects.

Higher education was cut by 35.3% between between 2008 and 2019. That led to tuition raises of about 32%. Funding boosts could lead to more affordability for students.

An obvious bill to pay is for State Questions 780 and 781, passed by Oklahoma voters in 2016. It mandated savings made in prison population reductions go to county government for mental health programs.

Not a penny has been send to counties, a violation of the law. As of November, the state owed $500 million to the counties.

Oklahomans still struggle getting appointments for driver’s licenses and have frustrations with unemployment benefits. State parks need updates, and prisons need more guards who deserve better pay.

Tax cuts sound great, particularly during election years. In practice, they never make significant differences to personal households and do significant harm to public services.

Oklahomans would be better served investing in our public programs.