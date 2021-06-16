Editorial: Better, more permanent fixes needed at state DPS offices

Despite executive orders issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma residents are still camping out before sunrise at Department of Public Safety offices and waiting months for testing and identification cards.

The Legislature set aside $6.6 million for Tulsa and Oklahoma City to host megacenters this summer to knock down the Real ID backlog, hoping to alleviate the burden on the offices for driver’s tests.

This was the solution last summer when the Oklahoma Employment Services Commission was overwhelmed by unemployment claims. It helped, but residents still had lingering problems with access.

Both situations were results of the Legislature’s consistent cuts to the agencies as tax revenue fell.

It’s inefficient and frustrating to citizens for the state to depend on periodic mass centers — with one-time funding — to provide services after reaching a crisis level. State leaders need to find more long-term solutions to keeping state services adequately resourced.

DPS provides a necessary service to the workforce. It is the gatekeeper to government-issued identification, travel documents and licensed driving.

No one should be shut out from that system or find it too difficult to maneuver.