Editorial: Better, more permanent fixes needed at state DPS offices

Despite executive orders issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma residents are still camping out before sunrise at Department of Public Safety offices and waiting months for testing and identification cards.
The Legislature set aside $6.6 million for Tulsa and Oklahoma City to host megacenters this summer to knock down the Real ID backlog, hoping to alleviate the burden on the offices for driver’s tests.
This was the solution last summer when the Oklahoma Employment Services Commission was overwhelmed by unemployment claims. It helped, but residents still had lingering problems with access.
Both situations were results of the Legislature’s consistent cuts to the agencies as tax revenue fell.
It’s inefficient and frustrating to citizens for the state to depend on periodic mass centers — with one-time funding — to provide services after reaching a crisis level. State leaders need to find more long-term solutions to keeping state services adequately resourced.
DPS provides a necessary service to the workforce. It is the gatekeeper to government-issued identification, travel documents and licensed driving.
No one should be shut out from that system or find it too difficult to maneuver.
DPS wait times have been getting longer for years. The Legislature’s slow drag on Real ID and funding reductions exacerbated the problem. The pandemic clearly broke the camel’s back.
The megacenters are an inadequate patch to a troubled system. They only directly address the problem with Real ID. Those needing driver’s licenses still must go through the process of going to a regular DPS office.
Right now, appointments made online extend out 60 days and are usually full. Residents are taking their chances as walk-ins, camping out hours before offices open.
Getting a license shouldn’t be harder than landing Garth Brooks concert tickets.
Career Techs are offering the driver’s permit written tests at a cost of $25, but those who pass the exam must go to a DPS office to get the physical license.
That makes two stops instead of one, and at a higher cost for the test.
Better and more permanent ideas are needed. DPS has a shortage of employees. If the state cannot provide staffing, then it needs to develop partnerships to make that happen without burdening residents.
The continuing chaos frustrates citizens needlessly and impedes the state economy. Fix it now.
