Editorial: Best way to stretch a donated dollar is by giving it to the Tulsa Area United Way

It’s a thoughtful and rigorous process overseen by a volunteer board of community leaders to ensure that each donation is used efficiently. The work of the campaign to gather this information is year-round, much of it from volunteers.

The Tulsa Area United Way also sponsors Days of Caring that put thousands of volunteers into its partner agencies for hands-on improvements. It held a summer food drive that collected more than 50,000 pounds of food.

Traditionally, much of the annual campaign comes from drives held in workplaces. The trend of remote working challenges that momentum, requiring more outreach to individuals.

Last year, more than 950 companies participated in the campaign and 25,000 individuals made contributions that raised $24,322,533. The needs are still there.

Tulsa, like the rest of the country, is rebuilding. The pandemic has surged, and emotions are heightened.

This is why the Tulsa Area United Way campaign is so important. If you have an extra dollar, the Tulsa Area United Way will make sure it goes far to help our neighbors in need.

