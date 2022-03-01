Editorial: Be wary of government official choosing secrecy

It’s always troubling when a government agency opts for secrecy, especially in issues of public funding.
The latest closure of records is from Dan Sivard, purchasing director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. He decided that the $12 billion in applications for funding from the COVID-19 federal package are not for everyone’s eyes.
As the nonprofit Oklahoma Watch reported, this is contrary to similar requests from agencies to the Legislature that are made open in budget hearings or during the session. Some applications from the American Rescue Plan Act are from state agencies and county and municipal governments.
Oklahoma has $1.87 billion to spend. The Legislature created a joint committee and working groups to evaluate the applications, which will go through a scoring process. Gov. Kevin Stitt will approve the winning choices. Money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
A memo from Sivard argues the applications aren’t “records” as defined by the Open Records Act. Also, he contends the applications are similar to “offers” and may have financial information, using those as reasons for secrecy.
An OMES spokesman added that applications involve public and private entities, likening the process to vendor procurement and citing the number of proposed projects—788—as “a big differentiator.”
Those arguments appear to be reaching for justification to keep the public from overseeing government actions.
The philosophy behind the state’s Open Records Act is that records created and kept by government entities are open, unless specifically exempted by law. It takes a hit every year as special interests convince lawmakers that they have a reason for an exemption.
Over time, more and more records have become harder to obtain. It’s easier for public officials to avoid scrutiny and potential criticism.
Oklahoma Watch sought the application of the Oklahoma State Department of Health that asked for funds to its relocated public health lab and its pandemic research center, both projects criticized for how they were handled.
The Health Department directed the journalists to OMES, which prompted Sivard’s secrecy determination.
Transparency cannot be a meaningless word in public service. If public officials are truly dedicated to open government, they will keep documents open and stop playing games with the state’s Open Records Act.