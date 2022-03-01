Editorial: Be wary of government official choosing secrecy

It’s always troubling when a government agency opts for secrecy, especially in issues of public funding.

The latest closure of records is from Dan Sivard, purchasing director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. He decided that the $12 billion in applications for funding from the COVID-19 federal package are not for everyone’s eyes.

As the nonprofit Oklahoma Watch reported, this is contrary to similar requests from agencies to the Legislature that are made open in budget hearings or during the session. Some applications from the American Rescue Plan Act are from state agencies and county and municipal governments.

Oklahoma has $1.87 billion to spend. The Legislature created a joint committee and working groups to evaluate the applications, which will go through a scoring process. Gov. Kevin Stitt will approve the winning choices. Money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.