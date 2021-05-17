Editorial: Be kind to bicyclists, others sharing roadways

Bicyclists welcome a new law banning motorists from needlessly honking at them when passing.

It’s a sad day when courtesy and respect on our shared roadways has to be legislated, but this is a public safety issue.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1770 making it a misdemeanor to honk at a bicycle or animal-drawn vehicle if no imminent threat of a collision exists.

The rule’s simple: If there’s a dangerous situation, honk. If not, mutter and drive on.

The law also makes it clear that bicyclists can roll through stop signs without stopping if they determine it is safe. At red lights, bicyclists must stop, but then can proceed against the light if the intersection is safe.

Both of those changes will allow all forms of traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently.

As always, bicyclists (and motorists) have a responsibility to yield to pedestrians when going through any intersection.