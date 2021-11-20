Editorial: Bad behavior at school board meetings only hurts education

Oklahoma hasn’t escaped the national embarrassment of adults screaming and pitching fits about ideological theories at their local school board meetings.

It makes for compelling social media videos but does nothing to improve schools. If anything, it distracts from the actual business of oversight and management.

Political rancor over things like mask mandates and distance learning already attracted patrons with strong feelings. When patrons show up wanting to argue about national talking points, specifically critical race theory, it’s a waste of time. That particular subject is a university, graduate-level academic concept on systemic racism that is not taught or used in pre-K to 12th grade classrooms.

Public meetings are places for discourse and doing business in the open. Disagreements are common but shouldn’t be abusive.

That has changed at meetings from Jenks to Edmond, with people arriving with the intention of being rude and disruptive, according to a recent collaborative story from The Oklahoman and StateImpact Oklahoma.