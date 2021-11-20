Editorial: Bad behavior at school board meetings only hurts education

Oklahoma hasn’t escaped the national embarrassment of adults screaming and pitching fits about ideological theories at their local school board meetings.
It makes for compelling social media videos but does nothing to improve schools. If anything, it distracts from the actual business of oversight and management.
Political rancor over things like mask mandates and distance learning already attracted patrons with strong feelings. When patrons show up wanting to argue about national talking points, specifically critical race theory, it’s a waste of time. That particular subject is a university, graduate-level academic concept on systemic racism that is not taught or used in pre-K to 12th grade classrooms.
Public meetings are places for discourse and doing business in the open. Disagreements are common but shouldn’t be abusive.
That has changed at meetings from Jenks to Edmond, with people arriving with the intention of being rude and disruptive, according to a recent collaborative story from The Oklahoman and StateImpact Oklahoma.
The state’s open meeting law does not require a public comment section, though nearly all governing boards hold them in the spirit of openness. It’s a chance for members of the public to have their say in matters. Most boards set rules on things like time allowed for speaking or limiting topics to what is on the agenda.
Those rules grow out of times when bad behavior won’t go away.
Of all the state’s elected leaders, school board service is one of the toughest and definitely the lowest paid. By law, board members cannot receive more than $100 a month, no matter how many meetings are held. For comparison, Tulsa city councilors get $24,000 a year, Tulsa County commissioners receive about $108,000 annually and state legislators earn $47,500 plus per diem.
So this is an office people seek because they believe in the cause of public education. It’s sometimes difficult to recruit people to serve as school board members because of the time requirement.
People can get emotional about their schools. These are institutions serving as the heart of a neighborhood or city and prepare the future workforce.
Board members often have connections to the schools through children or grandchildren or as alumni. They want the same things as everyone else — strong public schools.
Oklahomans can find ways to disagree respectfully and find common ground. It will make for better policy, relationships and education.