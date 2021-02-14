Editorial: Backlog on Real ID, driving licenses damaging to economy

We hope Gov. Kevin Stitt’s actions last week will bring relief to thousands of Oklahomans shut out from getting driver’s licenses and Real IDs.
A deepening problem at the Department of Public Safety led to waiting lists extending into spring. Snagging an appointment for licenses or Real IDs has been like playing the lottery.
This came from a perfect storm of funding cutbacks, a glitchy software system and periodic pandemic-related office closures. The situation has overwhelmed workers and frustrated Oklahomans.
Stitt issued executive orders Thursday to speed up valid driver license renewals or replacements. It waives restrictions on tag agents and allows third parties to administer driver’s license examinations.
This problem affects the economy as Oklahomans are kept from driving to jobs, getting commercial driver’s licenses and traveling, when and where public health allows. Some residents may be driving with expired licenses due to this inefficiency.
Stitt’s order was issued after a letter was sent by 40 legislators, mostly Republicans, that urged the governor to fast-track these measures because the needs are immediate.
The problem does not lie with DPS staff. The problems started with a 9% agency budget cut that led to elimination of 28 vacant testing examiner positions.
Then, the pandemic hit, closing offices for a month and periodically thereafter due to outbreaks. Staff at individual offices were re-assigned to duties like monitoring capacity, taking temperatures, monitoring check-ins and sanitizing areas.
Along with this was the Real ID rollout. Tag agents say not enough training was provided on the software program, which has been fraught with outages and connection problems.
DPS worked within its legal limits to ease the burden, such as extending CDL learning permit expiration dates and allowing for CDL online renewals.
These are all challenges that can be alleviated by giving DPS extra helping hands and sufficient funding.
In a press release, Stitt stated, “No Oklahoman should have to wait months to obtain an ID or take a day off work to renew their license.”
We agree and appreciate the governor’s swift response.
The DPS wait time isn’t just about inconvenience, it’s about the livelihoods of residents and economic recovery.
