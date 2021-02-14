Editorial: Backlog on Real ID, driving licenses damaging to economy

The problem does not lie with DPS staff. The problems started with a 9% agency budget cut that led to elimination of 28 vacant testing examiner positions.

Then, the pandemic hit, closing offices for a month and periodically thereafter due to outbreaks. Staff at individual offices were re-assigned to duties like monitoring capacity, taking temperatures, monitoring check-ins and sanitizing areas.

Along with this was the Real ID rollout. Tag agents say not enough training was provided on the software program, which has been fraught with outages and connection problems.

DPS worked within its legal limits to ease the burden, such as extending CDL learning permit expiration dates and allowing for CDL online renewals.

These are all challenges that can be alleviated by giving DPS extra helping hands and sufficient funding.

In a press release, Stitt stated, “No Oklahoman should have to wait months to obtain an ID or take a day off work to renew their license.”

We agree and appreciate the governor’s swift response.