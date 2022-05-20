Editorial: Baby formula shortage exposes delicate food chain ecosystem

If one conclusion can be made of the current baby formula shortage in the country, it’s this: We’re in this mess because of a combination of manufacturer errors, supply chain disruptions and trade policies that all but guaranteed many store shelves would be left bare.

Parents have scoured store shelves and hunted online for baby formula after a shutdown of a Michigan plant thrust the U.S. into a scarcity of infant nutrition products.

The shortage is grist for the campaign trail, with U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin saying the Food and Drug Administration is at fault. He called the problem “typical policy from the Biden administration.”

The real story, however, is much more complicated.

It started when Abbott Nutrition was told by the FDA to shut down after four infants were sickened after consuming their products. Two of the children died. FDA investigators cited lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant.

Getting the plant to acceptable standards is a time-consuming process that involves cleaning the facility and equipment, retraining staff and repeatedly testing to make sure the problems have been fixed.

Abbot makes 43% of the domestic supply of baby formula, and having its Michigan plant shut down immediately created a massive void in the available supply of formula.

Other domestic manufacturers have not been able to fill that void, and obtaining supplies from foreign manufacturers isn’t easy. Some don’t meet U.S. standards, and for those that do, current U.S. trade policy is a major obstacle.

Under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — drawn up during the Trump administration — Canadian formula makers must impose a $3 per kilogram surcharge if their formula exports globally surpass a certain threshold. That surcharge has largely kept Canadian exports off U.S. shelves.

This plus foreign formula tariffs of 17.5% have held imports to a trickle. Up until now, the Biden administration has been reluctant to roll back many of the trade policies it inherited.

U.S. manufacturers and sellers say domestic stores are 80% stocked with formula, but panic buying and continued supply chain problems have created an uneven availability of baby formula products.

Abbott will soon resume production, and temporarily loosened trade restrictions should help get more products on the shelves. On Wednesday, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to speed things along.

But it could take up to six weeks before the nation sees supplies back to normal.

So what have we learned? For starters, regulators properly responded to a public safety problem that proved deadly. That part of the system worked. But a sluggish remediation process, trade barriers and lingering supply chain disruptions exposed just how fragile U.S. commerce can be.

Hungry babies don’t care about any of that. But we live in a global economy, so maybe it’s time we started acting like it. Policy makers can look at this situation, learn from it, and help make our methods of trade more resilient.

Surely we can sacrifice some level of protectionism to make sure parents don’t worry about how to feed their children.

