Editorial: Avoid COVID amnesia, remember lessons of the pandemic

It’s been two years since COVID-19 hit the state’s borders and began killing about 20 Oklahomans per day and infecting another 1,410 residents daily.

In total, about 15,000 Oklahomans have died and 1 million have been infected with the virus. The state never fared well nationally in various metrics—rates of death, new infections and hospitalizations. Three deeper shades of red were added to health department maps to reflect severity.

Tulsa felt the full brunt of global health crisis with overwhelmed health care systems to business closures to stressed schools.

The pandemic has been edging toward endemic levels, but we’re not there yet. Infection rates remain fluctuating.

“I think we’d be foolish to say that this is over right now,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, in a story reported last week by Corey Jones.

The virus is still circulating and has potential for new variants, which several groups are monitoring.

Notions that the virus would be eradicated haven’t been realized. How that plays into our future health care protocols have yet to be seen.

As we ditch mask wearing and start again with handshakes and hugs, what will we remember from the pandemic?

What can’t happen is COVID amnesia. We know what’s needed now to prepare for future outbreaks.

Pandemics are not theoretical and don’t just happen in other countries. But public health in foreign countries can have direct effects on the U.S.

Governments need emergency plans for pandemics. There ought to be people ready to take the helm with consistent communication to the public from agreed-upon sources.

Health care systems can become overrun with patients in a short amount of time. An existing shortage of health care workers, particularly nurses, became dire in the overworked, dangerous environments. Building up that professional pipeline is a must.

Telemedicine showed to be a viable option to alleviate the burden on patients and health care staff for non-emergency appointments. It ought to become a routine option.

Schools forced to close discovered a significant number of students had no access to computers or internet at home. Educators faced a type of teaching for which they were never trained.

Districts have already adjusted to embrace virtual options. More is needed to provide teachers training to more effectively use online resources.

Home internet access is no longer a luxury. In times of crisis, people rely on electronic communications, from telemedicine to grocery ordering. Students need computers to do their schoolwork.

Air filtration systems were found to be woefully inadequate in some buildings, particularly older buildings. If air isn’t circulated out, viruses could just rebound throughout the rooms.

Finally, vaccines work, for everything from measles to COVID-19. More education is needed to explain the community and health benefits to alleviate fears.

We must remain vigilant about the ongoing pandemic but move forward with preparedness in mind after the danger passes. Otherwise, history will be repeated.

