Editorial: Attorney general right to change mind about book-ban examination

By complaining to the attorney general, the intent was to ban the works for all Oklahomans, not just children.

Oklahoma’s obscenity laws are largely focused on crimes such as child pornography and indecent exposure. These novels hardly meet that standard.

A day after the story was reported, O’Connor backed off the examination, citing a pending proposal at the Legislature and options to object to school boards and to advocate lawmakers to review the definition of “obscenity.”

Having a due process system is a cornerstone of democracy, and it works. But, the legislative proposal O’Connor referenced would eliminate that step, harming education and hitting hard at the First Amendment.

Senate Bill 1142 from Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, would ban any book that deals with sex, sexual identity and/or gender identity at school libraries. It would remove any book—without a review process—if a parent complains. If it’s not done within 30 days, the librarian would be automatically fired, and the district could be sued for a minimum of $10,000 per day.