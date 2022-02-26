Editorial: Attorney general right to change mind about book-ban examination

Attorney General John O’Connor was right to reverse course on plans to review books for possible violations of obscenity laws. It would have been a waste of time in an unproductive culture war on words.
Libraries have processes for patrons to challenge titles on the shelves. School districts offer parents avenues for material reviews and restrictions, as shown recently in a challenge in Bixby.
O’Connor’s investigation of 50 book titles was first reported by the online news site The Frontier. A spokesperson told Tulsa World reporter Barbara Hoberock several people made complaints about possible obscenity violations and no timeline had been established for the investigation.
Books making the list included classics like “Of Mice and Men” and “Lord of the Flies,” coming-of-age novels “Perks of Being a Wallflower” and Judy Blume’s “Forever” and titles about LGBTQ+ experiences, activism and racial justice. Contemporary works such as “The Lovely Bones” and “Dear Evan Hansen” made the list.
By complaining to the attorney general, the intent was to ban the works for all Oklahomans, not just children.
Oklahoma’s obscenity laws are largely focused on crimes such as child pornography and indecent exposure. These novels hardly meet that standard.
A day after the story was reported, O’Connor backed off the examination, citing a pending proposal at the Legislature and options to object to school boards and to advocate lawmakers to review the definition of “obscenity.”
Having a due process system is a cornerstone of democracy, and it works. But, the legislative proposal O’Connor referenced would eliminate that step, harming education and hitting hard at the First Amendment.
Senate Bill 1142 from Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, would ban any book that deals with sex, sexual identity and/or gender identity at school libraries. It would remove any book—without a review process—if a parent complains. If it’s not done within 30 days, the librarian would be automatically fired, and the district could be sued for a minimum of $10,000 per day.
The book-banning trend comes from an increase of politicizing public schools, with fringe groups gaining traction online by targeting books mostly about LGBTQ+ and race. Texas has similar book-banning proposals and several school districts nationally have censored literature.
Those aren’t actions for a thriving America. No society that banned books fared well in the long run.
Lawmakers would be wise to leave the book challenge reviews to the library professionals and local boards.
O’Connor and his staff have better things to do, and we appreciate he dropped this pointless endeavor to focus on more pressing criminal matters.