Editorial: Assassination of former Japanese prime minister no excuse to forgo gun safety laws

U.S. Second Amendment absolutists are pointing to the recent slaying of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as reason to scoff at firearm safety proposals.

We disagree. If anything, Abe’s tragic death serves as a reminder of how well the country’s gun laws work.

Abe, the longest serving Japanese prime minister, was gunned down during a campaign stop for his party. A 41-year-old unemployed former sailor has confessed to the crime, according to law enforcement.

The gun he used was homemade, fashioned out of wood and metal, and effective only at close range. Security at the event is under scrutiny for not having tighter precautions, allowing the gunman to get off two shots from a short distance.

Gun deaths and political attacks are so rare in Japan that law enforcement may have gotten lax in the kind of security necessary for such public events. It is common for Japanese senior officials to get close with the public.

Japan was among the first countries to institute gun restrictions and firearm safety laws. The country sees fewer than 10 gun-related deaths a year, and last year, Japan had only one gun death, according to its National Police Agency.

Americans face a vastly different reality.

The highest number of gun deaths on record was in 2020 with 45,222 people, with a little more than half of those being suicides, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 8 in 10 murders are caused by a firearm — the highest percentage since 1968.

To take the higher U.S. population into account, the rate of gun deaths in 2020 was 13.6 per 100,000 people. That’s the highest rate since the 1990s but lower than the 16.3 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 1974, says the Pew Research Center. Oklahoma’s gun death rate is 20.7.

The No. 1 killer of U.S. children is a gun. With one exception, no other peer nation among the world’s top 12 countries counts firearms among its top causes of child deaths. The exception is Canada, which lists firearms as the fifth most common killer of children.

Americans are limping from mass shooting to mass shooting, with no location exempt from tragedy.

The U.S. experienced more mass shootings in the past five years than in any other half-decade going back to 1966, according to a Marshall Project analysis of the database kept by The Violence Project. These are shootings where at least four people are killed or injured.

The analysis found that recent mass shootings are increasing the death count per episode, coinciding with the use of assault-style weapons. Semi-automatic firearms have been used in nearly half of the recent mass shootings, compared to a third of them in the previous five years.

Imagine if Abe’s killer had been able to obtain an AR-15 before the shooting? Americans have seen that play out hundreds of times, including on June 1 at the Tulsa Saint Francis Health System campus, where a gunman killed four people before killing himself. That gunman bought the weapon just hours before the murders.

Japanese are in mourning, and we join others in extending sympathy. No nation deserves to work through senseless gun tragedies, and that includes the U.S.