Editorial: Ascension St. John's big vision to improve preventative health will make powerful changes

Black Tulsans are twice as likely to die from cardiovascular disease than Hispanic residents. People living in north neighborhoods use emergency rooms at twice the rate of those living in south Tulsa.

These are among the stubborn inequities that the Ascension St. John Foundation plans to tackle. Through its “Community Health Equity Catalyst,” it will be awarding different levels of grants.

The areas will focus on programs removing obstacles to health. Those include achieving economic stability and mobility; improving housing, neighborhoods and the physical environment; improving mental health and reducing toxic stress; adding to the health care capacity in underserved communities; helping people engage in healthy behaviors; and improving access to nutritious foods.

Traditionally, hospital foundations focus grants on its patients or internal programs. A shift is emerging nationally broadening the focus to community determinants of health that affects all residents.

“We’ve focused on people inside our walls, and now we are taking care of people outside our walls,” said foundation president Lucky Lamons.