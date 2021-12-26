Editorial: Ascension St. John's big vision to improve preventative health will make powerful changes

The Ascension St. John Foundation’s bold change in its grant-giving approach is the type of visionary thinking that can transform Tulsa into a more equitable and healthy city.
The foundation will be investing at least $100 million in the next decade in programs bolstering preventative health care in underserved neighborhoods. The goal is to reduce gaps in life expectancy and chronic health disorders across the city.
The latest data from the Tulsa City-County Health Department indicates an 8.4-year difference between the lowest life span among residents in the northern ZIP code 74126 and the highest in the southern ZIP code of 74137. The difference used to be 14 years in 2000, prompting targeted expansions and new construction.
Those improvements have stalled in reaching some segments of the city equitably.
Recently, the Tulsa Equality Indicators finds that nearly 21% of low-income residents experienced at least 14 days of poor mental health, compared to 12% of high-income residents. Black families are three times more likely to experience an infant death than a white family, and white Tulsans are 30% more likely to have health insurance than Hispanic residents.
Black Tulsans are twice as likely to die from cardiovascular disease than Hispanic residents. People living in north neighborhoods use emergency rooms at twice the rate of those living in south Tulsa.
These are among the stubborn inequities that the Ascension St. John Foundation plans to tackle. Through its “Community Health Equity Catalyst,” it will be awarding different levels of grants.
The areas will focus on programs removing obstacles to health. Those include achieving economic stability and mobility; improving housing, neighborhoods and the physical environment; improving mental health and reducing toxic stress; adding to the health care capacity in underserved communities; helping people engage in healthy behaviors; and improving access to nutritious foods.
Traditionally, hospital foundations focus grants on its patients or internal programs. A shift is emerging nationally broadening the focus to community determinants of health that affects all residents.
“We’ve focused on people inside our walls, and now we are taking care of people outside our walls,” said foundation president Lucky Lamons.
The foundation recognizes good work is being done in areas to improve health, but more resources are needed. Using a data-driven approach with an eye toward collaboration, the foundation is stepping up to help. The first round of applications will be taken in January and a second in June.