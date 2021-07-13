Editorial: As the Tokyo Olympics fan ban shows, the threat of COVID has not passed

The Tokyo summer Olympics will be made for TV only.

Facing a COVID-19 state of emergency, Tokyo’s governor announced last week that fans will be banned from the city’s stadiums and arenas during the games.

Already delayed from the original 2020 date, the Olympics open July 23 and run through Aug. 8.

Tokyo’s COVID numbers are high and rising too rapidly. Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths; only 15% of its residents are fully vaccinated.

The decision was the right one for public health. Putting large numbers of unvaccinated people in the close quarters of an athletic stadium was too risky.

But still it was very sad.

The people of Japan will be denied the right to celebrate their Olympic events, and the nation’s economy will miss the payback that was due from the $15.4 billion investment. Instead, the national government will have to absorb up to $800 million in ticket sales that won’t happen.

Without fans, the games will be less meaningful to the athletes. Their winning moments will be greeted with silence, not cheers.