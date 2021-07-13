Editorial: As the Tokyo Olympics fan ban shows, the threat of COVID has not passed

The Tokyo summer Olympics will be made for TV only.
Facing a COVID-19 state of emergency, Tokyo’s governor announced last week that fans will be banned from the city’s stadiums and arenas during the games.
Already delayed from the original 2020 date, the Olympics open July 23 and run through Aug. 8.
Tokyo’s COVID numbers are high and rising too rapidly. Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths; only 15% of its residents are fully vaccinated.
The decision was the right one for public health. Putting large numbers of unvaccinated people in the close quarters of an athletic stadium was too risky.
But still it was very sad.
The people of Japan will be denied the right to celebrate their Olympic events, and the nation’s economy will miss the payback that was due from the $15.4 billion investment. Instead, the national government will have to absorb up to $800 million in ticket sales that won’t happen.
Without fans, the games will be less meaningful to the athletes. Their winning moments will be greeted with silence, not cheers.
Here in Oklahoma, we’ll be able to enjoy the competition as most of us would have anyway, on television.
But the fan ban still should get everyone’s attention.
The COVID-19 threat has not passed. The highly contagious delta variant has made a shambles of the biggest international events of the year. Should we doubt its continuing threat to our own society?
The lesson here is the critical importance of vaccination.
Oklahoma’s vaccination rates are far too low. Unvaccinated people are at much greater danger of infection, sickness, hospitalization and death. The unvaccinated don’t risk only their own safety. The longer the virus is allowed to spread and evolve, the more likely it is to become deadlier or resistant to immunization.
The potential economic damage should also be considered. As we’ve seen in Japan, the disease can still wreck very expensive plans, and much of the cost of treatment of those unnecessarily sickened will be left at the feet of taxpayers.
Vaccination is free, effective, safe and broadly available.
If you are eligible for vaccination but haven’t had one and don’t want an Oklahoma COVID emergency of Olympian proportions, get vaccinated.
