 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: As the nation's COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 we must respond on the individual, local, national and international level

Editorial: As the nation's COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 we must respond on the individual, local, national and international level

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine Drive (copy)

More than 4,100 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19, higher than the nation’s death toll on 9/11 or at Pearl Harbor.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Last week, the nation passed a tragic milepost.

The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 went over 500,000.

That doesn’t even begin to account for the human misery associated with the disease. Worldwide, the death toll is 2.46 million.

The toll includes more than 4,100 Oklahomans.

The worldwide total is roughly the same as the entire population of Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city.

COVID-19 has claimed more U.S. lives than World War II.

Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll is higher than the nation’s on 9/11 or at Pearl Harbor.

A December report in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that COVID was the second-leading cause of death for people age 85 and higher between March and October 2020, behind only heart disease. It was the third highest cause of death for those ages 45-84, behind heart disease and cancer. The report said those statistics probably understated the deadly pace of the disease at the end of the year.

Whatever standard you use for comparison, COVID has produced sickening, frightening death in outrageous numbers, which will certainly change the way we look at life and medical science from here forward.

Recently, COVID statistics have improved markedly in the United States and in Oklahoma, a combination effect of increased immunity because of vaccination and infection, good public hygiene and isolation caused by winter.

But at the risk of being thought overly pessimistic, we’ll point out that we’ve seen the numbers improve before, only to see them rise again later. There should be universal agreement on this: Too many people have gotten sick and died; too many continue to do so.

Continuing or speeding the positive trend will depend on good luck and the public’s willingness to wear masks in public places, avoid crowds, maintain appropriate distances, wash hands and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Further, the national self-interest now clearly depends on addressing the COVID-19 threat and those of future pandemics on a global scale. We must help fund a worldwide COVID-19 vaccination effort to contain its threat faster than the disease can mutate. We must build a permanent infrastructure to react to emerging diseases faster and at global scale with testing, treatment and vaccine. And we must reintegrate our national medical policy leadership with the world’s to mount a united threat to emerging health threats.

Nearly 2.5 million human beings, including more than a half million Americans, have died because of a microbe. We must take appropriate and rational steps to learn from such a deadly toll — on the individual, local, national and international level.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Straight-party voting reform bill killed in Oklahoma Legislature
Editorial

Editorial: Straight-party voting reform bill killed in Oklahoma Legislature

  • Updated

The strongest argument against straight-party voting is that there is no strong case for it, the editorial says. Convenience is not a convincing argument. It's a rationalization for ignorance and laziness: Voters who can't be bothered to learn enough about the people they support to recognize their names in print and mark the adjacent box

Editorial: Oklahoma consumer crisis may follow last week's weather crisis
Editorial

Editorial: Oklahoma consumer crisis may follow last week's weather crisis

  • Updated

This was clear after a Monday press conference held by top state leaders: They largely don't know what they're going to do — if anything — about the looming wave of massive utility bills facing consumers throughout the state and the best assurances they had to offer were only modestly assuring, the editorial says.

Editorial: One big lesson of a cold week south of the Red River -- we’re one nation that has to solve its problems together
Editorial

Editorial: One big lesson of a cold week south of the Red River -- we’re one nation that has to solve its problems together

  • Updated

Texas deserves our nation's pity and its help, the editorial says. 

The nation — and the interdependent nature of the states is the prime lesson of the Texas tragedy — must harden utilities against the anticipatable challenges of climate change and pursue a broad energy portfolio that will assure sustainable power and promote a stable climate.

Editorial: Don’t privatize Oklahoma Medicaid management
Editorial

Editorial: Don’t privatize Oklahoma Medicaid management

Medicaid privatization is bad policy based on a flawed assumption — that that state can save money by putting a private intermediary between its costs and medical providers, the editorial says. That only works if fewer people get treated or they get treated on the cheap, and neither of those scenarios fits the proper purpose of Medicaid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News