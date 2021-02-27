Editorial: As the nation's COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 we must respond on the individual, local, national and international level

Recently, COVID statistics have improved markedly in the United States and in Oklahoma, a combination effect of increased immunity because of vaccination and infection, good public hygiene and isolation caused by winter.

But at the risk of being thought overly pessimistic, we’ll point out that we’ve seen the numbers improve before, only to see them rise again later. There should be universal agreement on this: Too many people have gotten sick and died; too many continue to do so.

Continuing or speeding the positive trend will depend on good luck and the public’s willingness to wear masks in public places, avoid crowds, maintain appropriate distances, wash hands and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Further, the national self-interest now clearly depends on addressing the COVID-19 threat and those of future pandemics on a global scale. We must help fund a worldwide COVID-19 vaccination effort to contain its threat faster than the disease can mutate. We must build a permanent infrastructure to react to emerging diseases faster and at global scale with testing, treatment and vaccine. And we must reintegrate our national medical policy leadership with the world’s to mount a united threat to emerging health threats.