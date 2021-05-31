Editorial: As Memorial Day 2021 arrives, our nation’s longest war continues

By law and tradition the final Monday in May is set aside as Memorial Day, a national holiday to remember men and women of the American military who have given their lives for our nation’s freedom and independence.

The longest war in our nation’s history continues in Afghanistan. In April, the Biden administration announced plans to withdraw American forces by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terror attacks on America, but there is good reason to think that plan remains more of a hope than a determined strategy, and that the job in Afghanistan is not done.

The Afghanistan war continues to be deadly. The U.S. Defense Department reported the deaths of 14 soldiers and three Marines in 2020, the highest number of casualties in five years. Another 180 American service members were wounded in Afghanistan fighting.

The memories of American soldiers, sailors, Marines and other service members who have died in their nation’s service deserve three things from our nation.