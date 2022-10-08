Editorial: As gun violence claims more youths, a call for action

The Sept. 30 shooting at McLain High School illustrates yet again how serious gun violence has become in our community, particularly among our youth.

Just after McLain High School’s homecoming football game, four people were shot just outside the stadium. A 17-year-old McLain student, Terron Yarbrough, was killed. Three other people, ages 20, 17 and 9, were injured.

The shooting was one of four in which people were killed in Tulsa that day. Another of the victims in those shootings was also 17.

This comes on the heels of a rash of shootings since December that have taken the lives of six others in which the victims or their assailants were between the ages of 13 and 18.

As we’ve noted before, these tragedies are as senseless as they are preventable. And yet here we are again, highlighting a deadly serious problem that keeps claiming lives.

In a moment of needed candor, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin laid out what he believes are significant contributors to this latest wave of violence.

Franklin noted that the state’s permitless carry gun law, also called “constitutional carry,” is a likely contributor to the volume of guns now on the streets. The law, passed in 2019, allows for people to carry firearms without a permit or training. Thus far, it appears too many gun owners aren’t taking weapon security seriously.

Many of the guns used in these crimes are stolen. People have been leaving firearms in unsecured places, such as automobiles. Burglars are checking car doors to see if they’re locked, and in some cases, they’re finding guns.

In cases where firearms in locked vehicles are left in plain view, a car window is not much of a barrier for thieves.

“If we could get people to ensure that their vehicles are locked and to take those guns out of the vehicle, we would go a long way,” Franklin said.

Police have also said parents need to monitor children’s social media channels to make sure their kids aren’t getting into online beefs that spill over into real world violence, as has been the case in some of these shootings.

We’d like to add further suggestions. Beefed-up security at athletic events needs to be examined. Perhaps some games can be played at more secure sites.

As for police, this might be a good time to consider proactive measures like a hotline for reporting stolen weapons, and prompt follow-through by investigators.

We’re going to need comprehensive efforts to tackle this. Gun laws should be reexamined to make sure they aren’t contributing to the problem. Gun owners need to be more responsible. Parents must redouble their efforts on monitoring kids’ media use.

Too many parents have had to bury their children due to gun violence. We must do all we can to prevent these sorrows in the future.