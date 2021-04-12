Editorial: Approve TPS bond package to continue bold and necessary projects

Homeowners of a $100,000 house pay $23 a month for TPS bonds, a good deal for what the district is able to provide. Approval of the package will not change that amount.

Since the 1990s, TPS voters have increasingly supported bond packages.

The most recent bond issue passed by more than 80% in 2015 and was its largest at $415 million. It emphasized technology but included projects like multi-purpose field houses and new libraries.

TPS depends on bonds for building improvements with the average age of a facility being 61-years-old. Of its buildings, 60% are older than 50 and 19% are more than 80.

Technology improvements have become a critical part of education. The pandemic uncovered a significant gap among its students, with one-third having little to no home internet access. The bond will help bridge those inequities.

The TPS system of developing and overseeing bond issues put into place years ago has been effective at providing transparency and building trust.

Two volunteer oversight committees contain local experts, parents and civic leaders as stewards and watchdogs over the funds and projects. It’s a way to get eyes from outside the administration on the projects.