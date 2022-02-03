Editorial: Approve school bonds for students and thriving communities

On Tuesday, voters in the Jenks, Bixby and Catoosa school districts ought to vote for the bond packages that continue providing a quality education for students.

For decades, school districts have relied on the passage of local bonds to keep up with essential needs such as building repairs, expansions, textbooks and buses. State funding largely goes to staff salaries, leaving little if any money for infrastructure.

Voters recognize the critical role buildings and materials play in schools by routinely supporting proposals. That is particularly impressive considering it takes a 60% supermajority approval for a school bond to pass.

No taxes will increase with approval. It’s a good deal for what the students and communities receive in return.

Bixby experienced the region’s largest increase in school enrollment in recent years and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Just since May, the district has grown by 700 students.