Editorial: Approve school bonds for students and thriving communities

On Tuesday, voters in the Jenks, Bixby and Catoosa school districts ought to vote for the bond packages that continue providing a quality education for students.
For decades, school districts have relied on the passage of local bonds to keep up with essential needs such as building repairs, expansions, textbooks and buses. State funding largely goes to staff salaries, leaving little if any money for infrastructure.
Voters recognize the critical role buildings and materials play in schools by routinely supporting proposals. That is particularly impressive considering it takes a 60% supermajority approval for a school bond to pass.
No taxes will increase with approval. It’s a good deal for what the students and communities receive in return.
Bixby experienced the region’s largest increase in school enrollment in recent years and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Just since May, the district has grown by 700 students.
Its two propositions, totaling $114.7 million, would go toward expansions at the high school, West Elementary and West Intermediate schools and a new gym at East Intermediate. It would also provide for new buses.
In a unique agreement, a separate municipal bond for Bixby residents proposes a $43 million downtown performing arts center. The 1,200-seat to 1,500-seat facility would be used by Bixby students and the city for performances and other events.
The Catoosa school bond package would provide $52 million for a new elementary school to replace the 60-year-old Cherokee Elementary and 84-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.
Jenks voters will decide on a two-part $14 million package. If passed, those would provide for continued Jenks Freshman Academy expansions, technology across the district, and maintenance to include replacing roofs and ventilation systems.
The Jenks package also has funds for upgrading softball facilities and a new video board and artificial turf at the Allan Trimble Stadium. It also would provide additional district vehicles.
These are significant and necessary projects that deserve approval. Communities thrive when their public schools thrive.
Districts spend years planning the bond packages with community input and oversight. Voters can be confident in checking “yes” on these proposals.