Editorial: Appreciating nonprofits stepping up to help TPS students go to college

A new effort to eliminate barriers to concurrent enrollment for Tulsa Public Schools students is a welcomed initiative addressing equity to boost higher education degrees.
TPS students who attend Tulsa Community College during the spring or fall semesters this year will have costs covered by a partnership by the Foundation for Tulsa Schools and Assistance League Tulsa. It’s not a permanent program but is a good start.
Concurrent enrollment allows high school students to take college-level classes that count toward their diplomas. Juniors can earn up to 12 hours of college credit, and seniors can earn up to 18 hours.
The opportunity gives students a head start toward college degrees, saving them thousands of dollars. Also, it provides a challenging experience for highly motivated students.
In large part, tuition is covered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, while TPS takes care of the course materials cost and provides transportation. Previously, students were required to pay some fees that sometimes reach into hundreds of dollars.
Even when financial aid was obtained to cut costs to as low as $20, some families could not afford it. For those in or on the edge of poverty, there is no margin for extras. Concurrent enrollment remained out of reach for some students.
These nonprofits are eliminating that obstacle, getting to the meaning of equity. Now all students have the opportunity and means to participate in the program.
The pandemic decreased concurrent enrollment in the first year. But the fall of 2021 saw an 11% increase from all area schools. From TPS, 21 more students enrolled, for a total of 165 students. With this new avenue for financial help, that’s expected to trend up.
TCC offers high school students four dual credit tracks with more than 2,500 high school students attending one of these programs this semester.
TPS has the most diverse demographics of students in the area and state. Also, it has among the highest concentrations of low-income and lower-middle-income families, with 81% of students considered financially disadvantaged.
Enrollment at Oklahoma colleges and universities has fallen by nearly 24% in a decade. It’s been a steady fall, not tied to the pandemic. If the state wants to recruit high-tech business and other top-paying companies, it must have a well-educated workforce with the needed degrees.
Efforts like this will help students needing a financial boost get started on their college degrees and will help put the state on track to have a competitive workforce.