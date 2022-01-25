Editorial: Appreciating nonprofits stepping up to help TPS students go to college

These nonprofits are eliminating that obstacle, getting to the meaning of equity. Now all students have the opportunity and means to participate in the program.

The pandemic decreased concurrent enrollment in the first year. But the fall of 2021 saw an 11% increase from all area schools. From TPS, 21 more students enrolled, for a total of 165 students. With this new avenue for financial help, that’s expected to trend up.

TCC offers high school students four dual credit tracks with more than 2,500 high school students attending one of these programs this semester.

TPS has the most diverse demographics of students in the area and state. Also, it has among the highest concentrations of low-income and lower-middle-income families, with 81% of students considered financially disadvantaged.

Enrollment at Oklahoma colleges and universities has fallen by nearly 24% in a decade. It’s been a steady fall, not tied to the pandemic. If the state wants to recruit high-tech business and other top-paying companies, it must have a well-educated workforce with the needed degrees.

Efforts like this will help students needing a financial boost get started on their college degrees and will help put the state on track to have a competitive workforce.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.