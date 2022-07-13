Editorial: Apologies need to be on the TPS agenda from three board members

The three Tulsa Public Schools board members who embarrassed the city have a chance to make it right. That starts with an apology.

The members — Jerry Griffin, E'Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshall — displayed petulant behavior at Monday's meeting by refusing to pay for basic operations then walking out during a discussion of that vote. The three also halted the process of issuing the voter-approved technology bond, which is overseen by a citizen volunteer committee separate from the administration.

Two of those members - Griffin and Ashley - have in the past aligned themselves with anti-public education activists. Griffin, who is running for a Tulsa City Council seat, used this moment to needlessly call for Superintendent Deborah Gist's resignation. We're glad to see her resist such bullying tactics.

Marshall says she didn't have enough background on the Reading Partners program and a few other things, though it doesn't excuse her blocking the entire agenda. It certainly didn't warrant her telling fellow board member John Croisant to "shut up."

Board members are given packets days before the meetings to review, ask for more information or request items be moved from the consent agenda for discussion and public comment. Those three members should have done their due diligence prior to the meeting.

Other items they opposed included hiring and renewing contracts of teachers and staff (during a teacher shortage crisis), paying the utility bills, buying gas for school buses and continuing a Chinese program at Booker T. Washington High School.

The board has slated a special meeting for 1 p.m. Thursday to salvage this damage. We hope the obstructionist board members come to their senses and do their jobs of keeping TPS operating. If not, they are showing their goal is to dismantle public schools.

What needs to happen at that meeting is to pass the consent agenda, which contains routine housekeeping expenses and effective academic programs.

More importantly, those members ought to apologize for their behavior. They set a bad example for students, eroded trust with staff and constituents, and set up a dysfunctional board relationship.

A letter to the TPS board on Wednesday signed by 17 former board members — many of whom served in the districts now represented by Griffin, Ashley and Marshall — criticized the three members for violating their code of ethics and basic decency.

"Every signer can remember passionate disagreement, uncomfortable situations, even palpable tension in the room in the many, many school board meetings where we presided as board members," the letter states. "But not one of us can recall anything like what occurred this past Monday … board members have never jeopardized the immediate future of our district, its students, families and employees as if they were pawns in a political game."

We join these former board members in urging the three to put aside personal grudges and politics to find common ground moving forward.

"… the board has to work together now," the letter states. "Our kids don't have a dress rehearsal. Our City fails without public education."