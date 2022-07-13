Editorial: Apologies need to be on the TPS agenda from three board members

The three Tulsa Public Schools board members who embarrassed the city have a chance to make it right. That starts with an apology.
The members — Jerry Griffin, E'Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshall — displayed petulant behavior at Monday's meeting by refusing to pay for basic operations then walking out during a discussion of that vote. The three also halted the process of issuing the voter-approved technology bond, which is overseen by a citizen volunteer committee separate from the administration.
Two of those members - Griffin and Ashley - have in the past aligned themselves with anti-public education activists. Griffin, who is running for a Tulsa City Council seat, used this moment to needlessly call for Superintendent Deborah Gist's resignation. We're glad to see her resist such bullying tactics.
Marshall says she didn't have enough background on the Reading Partners program and a few other things, though it doesn't excuse her blocking the entire agenda. It certainly didn't warrant her telling fellow board member John Croisant to "shut up."
Board members are given packets days before the meetings to review, ask for more information or request items be moved from the consent agenda for discussion and public comment. Those three members should have done their due diligence prior to the meeting.
Other items they opposed included hiring and renewing contracts of teachers and staff (during a teacher shortage crisis), paying the utility bills, buying gas for school buses and continuing a Chinese program at Booker T. Washington High School.
The board has slated a special meeting for 1 p.m. Thursday to salvage this damage. We hope the obstructionist board members come to their senses and do their jobs of keeping TPS operating. If not, they are showing their goal is to dismantle public schools.
What needs to happen at that meeting is to pass the consent agenda, which contains routine housekeeping expenses and effective academic programs.
More importantly, those members ought to apologize for their behavior. They set a bad example for students, eroded trust with staff and constituents, and set up a dysfunctional board relationship.
A letter to the TPS board on Wednesday signed by 17 former board members — many of whom served in the districts now represented by Griffin, Ashley and Marshall — criticized the three members for violating their code of ethics and basic decency.
"Every signer can remember passionate disagreement, uncomfortable situations, even palpable tension in the room in the many, many school board meetings where we presided as board members," the letter states. "But not one of us can recall anything like what occurred this past Monday … board members have never jeopardized the immediate future of our district, its students, families and employees as if they were pawns in a political game."
We join these former board members in urging the three to put aside personal grudges and politics to find common ground moving forward.
"… the board has to work together now," the letter states. "Our kids don't have a dress rehearsal. Our City fails without public education."
Letter to TPS board from former board members
To Those Serving on Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education
In the over 135 years of our collective service on the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, never once has there been a meeting like that held on July 11, 2022. Every signer can remember passionate disagreement, uncomfortable situations, even palpable tension in the room in the many, many school board meetings where we presided as board members. But not one of us can recall anything like what occurred this past Monday.
Public servants seated at a board table, members of a collective body who by its very nature must put politics aside to assure that Tulsa’s students succeed – shouting at one another and voting down items whose sole purpose is to serve our children – some of the City’s most beloved programs, a bond sale yielding hundreds of thousands of tax payer approved dollars needed to prepare for the new school year, teacher and employee contracts, all of it and more – shut down.
In the name of what? To serve whom? Towards what outcome?
For so many years the Tulsa Public School Board has been a diverse group of leaders who support, enable and recognize the amazing work of students and educators and also decide incredibly difficult issues. But board members have never jeopardized the immediate future of our district, its students, families and employees as if they were pawns in a political game.
The formal duty of the Board is to direct the policy and strategic planning for the district and ensure the Superintendent and her team use public dollars to serve students. Our code of ethics dictates that we “remember always that our first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending public schools.”
These responsibilities and the moral duty of basic decency among elected officials who serve students – our next generation Tulsans – were completely renounced Monday night.
As former members of the board we urge you to get back on the road of the hard, but invaluable and rewarding work of serving students and not personal disputes or politics. This cannot wait until the next board election – the board has to work together now.
Our kids don’t have a dress rehearsal. Our City fails without public education, the future of our community is not sustainable without a strong local school board who uses student success as their compass at all times.
Public service is a good and noble cause but there is a heightened duty when our public service is to students who are relying on us to give them the opportunity and the tools to become successful community members.
We, the undersigned, are here to help in every way we can but this is your time to come together and do the hardest part of leading: find common ground, find compromise, and put the best interests of kids first.
We know it can be done.
