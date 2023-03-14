If life is a cabaret, some Oklahoma lawmakers would still ban it.

The recent legislative embarrassment targets drag shows based on ignorance of this form of entertainment. Drag shows are over-the-top performances where men impersonate women and women impersonate men through costumes and talent.

Performers sing, present monologues or participate in skits, often with humor. It may not be everyone’s taste, but it’s not harmful.

Modern Drag shows were popularized in the 1920s speakeasies but extend back centuries. Drag can be cabaret style or take other forms, such as beauty pageants, musicals or literature readings.

Pop culture is full of drag: 1975 “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 1982 “Victor Victoria,” 1994 “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” 1995 “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar,” and, more recently, “Kinky Boots.”

Many of those have been screened or performed publicly on Oklahoma stages.

Musicians, including Little Richard, David Bowie, the New York Dolls, Annie Lennox, Prince and Lady Gaga, have long played with gender-bending. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a reality show in its 15th season on MTV with drag contestants competing in fashion, acting and comedy. Many television characters have been in drag.

Locally, some private restaurants and bars host drag shows or invite performers to be wait staff for fundraisers. Some performers may do public readings for adult or youth audiences.

Drag performers are artists; they tailor their work to the audience. They are not outliers; they are Oklahomans.

Drag has gotten in the crosshairs of a national culture war targeting transgender people. Discriminatory and mean-spirited bills harming transgender people are advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature.

These include bans on minors and adults getting gender-affirming health care. House Bill 2177 would forbid private insurers from covering any treatment for transgender people.

The anti-transgender movement put drag shows as equivalent to the journey of transgender people. They are not.

As a story from reporter Barbara Hoberock explains, not all transgender people are drag performers, and not all drag artists are transgender. Drag is entertainment, while transgender is a sexual identity — different things.

House Bill 2186 would make it illegal for a drag performer to have a story hour on public property if it is harmful to minors and would ban “adult cabaret” that could be viewed by a minor.

The bill’s description of drag is a performer adopting “a flamboyant or parodic feminine or masculine persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup.”

Those are vague definitions. Would this outlaw some Broadway musicals? What about a homecoming tradition of high school boys doing cheerleading skits in skirts? Would Madonna, Harry Styles or Janelle Monáe be arrested for gender fluidity in their concerts?

All the anti-transgender and anti-drag proposals smack of cut-and-paste legislation, as measures with the same language have been introduced in other states.

Lawmakers ought to drop the fight for out-of-state interests on wedge issues and focus on state’s top priorities, such as bolstering education and the workforce.