Editorial: Annual awards recognize greatness happening in Oklahoma public schools

Recent announcements of the state’s top public school high school seniors and teachers of the year show how excellence in education is happening.

The list of Oklahoma’s 100 Academic All-Staters includes students from 75 small-town districts, urban neighborhood schools, magnet programs and wealthier suburban areas. The geographic diversity demonstrates that quality teaching occurs across the state in all settings.

Some of those students attend schools with challenges in poverty and other outside social factors that can lead to poor test scores and outcomes. But these motivated Academic All-State seniors spent years taking advantage of the opportunities presented.

No matter the obstacles, public school educators are making sure students with academic ambitions have the tools and guidance needed to flourish. Inspiration can be found in every public school.

Eligibility for Academic All-State begins with having a minimum 30 ACT score, a combined SAT score of 1370, or being a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.

Other considerations are extracurricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation and an essay.

Only the top of the top are selected. We congratulate the students for this impressive achievement and appreciate the work of the nonprofit Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, which sponsors the program.

On Thursday, Rebecka Peterson, who teaches calculus at Union High School, was named Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year.

Twelve educators made the finalist list, seven of them from the Tulsa area.

As Teacher of the Year, Peterson will leave the classroom for a year to travel around the state encouraging others to enter — or stay in — the profession. It’s an advocacy role that is even more important in today’s climate.

The other finalists are Lauren Vandever (Bristow), Cindy Johnson (Collinsville), Shelley Self (Coweta), Emily Freise (Tahlequah), Donna Ross (Tulsa Public Schools), Tina Dewey (Choctaw/Nicoma Park), Kerry Ingersoll (Bethel), Juan Renteria Jr., (Norman), Kortni Torralba (Moore) and Sheila Treadwell (Snyder).

Thousands more educators and staff have been honored by their schools for excellence this past year. They deserve our respect and accolades for doing this tough work while facing unprecedented challenges.

Anti-public education national rhetoric has been whispered in the ears of too many lawmakers and Oklahomans. It’s created a skewed and false view of what happens in public classrooms.

This division landed during a pandemic and tested the resolve of educators and the families they serve.

It worsened an already problematic teacher and staff shortage.

Now is a time to take a fresh look at how public schools are faring. Despite the political hyperbole, many students are excelling, and teachers are inspiring. We applaud the work all have accomplished.

