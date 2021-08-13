Editorial: Amid a resurging pandemic, a mask mandate isn’t on the table for Tulsa … yet

Remember, vaccinated people can contract and spread the disease, although it is far less dangerous to them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed itself and now recommends masking for everyone in indoor public places.

Current local health statistics are worse than when the city went to a mask mandate last summer.

When Tulsa issued its mask ordinance last July, the seven-day average of cases was 150.7. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average is 363.1. It hasn't been that high since the week of Feb. 9.

Throughout the mandate period, Bynum said his decisions were going to be led by health metrics and the advice of health leaders. On Wednesday, Tulsa County hospitals housed about 436 COVID-19 patients, with 136 in ICUs. The peak for Tulsa County hospitalizations was in January at 468.

Broad vaccination clearly is essential and should be the central push of the nation's fight against COVID-19. If you haven't been vaccinated, you are risking your life and the lives of others.