Editorial: Amid a resurging pandemic, a mask mandate isn’t on the table for Tulsa … yet

Tulsa's political and health leaders are committed to one strategy for fighting the resurging COVID-19 pandemic: vaccination.
"This is an epidemic of the unvaccinated" was the repeated theme of last week's press conference that included Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and top local hospital leaders.
Bynum specifically said he wasn't interested in looking at a city mask mandate at this point.
“We are not going to mask our way out of this surge,” he said. “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. … It is unvaccinated people who are getting the virus.”
On one level, we can understand that policy. It is certainly true that it is unvaccinated people who are filling hospital beds, intensive care units and, in too many cases, dying. If more people would get vaccinated, fewer would get ill and there'd be less opportunity for the virus to continue mutating.
We endorse vaccination without reservation for anyone who is eligible. It is free, safe, widely available and effective.
But it's also worth noting that, before the vaccine, Tulsans proved that they could slow the spread of COVID through masking.
Remember, vaccinated people can contract and spread the disease, although it is far less dangerous to them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed itself and now recommends masking for everyone in indoor public places.
Current local health statistics are worse than when the city went to a mask mandate last summer.
When Tulsa issued its mask ordinance last July, the seven-day average of cases was 150.7. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average is 363.1. It hasn't been that high since the week of Feb. 9.
Throughout the mandate period, Bynum said his decisions were going to be led by health metrics and the advice of health leaders. On Wednesday, Tulsa County hospitals housed about 436 COVID-19 patients, with 136 in ICUs. The peak for Tulsa County hospitalizations was in January at 468.
Broad vaccination clearly is essential and should be the central push of the nation's fight against COVID-19. If you haven't been vaccinated, you are risking your life and the lives of others.
But if vaccination and hospitalization rates don't improve, the mayor may well be forced to reconsider mask mandates in the better interest of the city.