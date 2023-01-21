Editorial: Americans threatening working Americans has become a rising danger

Not even the tragedy of a mass shooting at a Tulsa medical complex last year has curbed violent threats against health care staff.

And health care workers are not alone. American workers in general are facing a growing amount of violence by the public.

In our era of mass shootings, violent threats should be taken seriously. No more can someone say, “I’ll kill you,” then dismiss it later with a claim of hyperbole.

Americans cannot be cavalier about making threats or about brushing off such intimidation. Guns are more available now than ever and might become even more accessible if some Oklahoma lawmakers get their way.

Mass shootings are happening daily in our country — a uniquely American phenomenon.

Last year, the Gun Violence Archive found 648 mass shootings in the U.S. The nonprofit defines a mass shooting as at least four people shot, injured or killed. Of those mass shootings, 21 involved at least five or more deaths.

Tulsa is counted in that figure with the June 1 shooting at Saint Francis that took the lives of surgeon Dr. Preston J. Phillips; internist Dr. Stephanie J. Husen; receptionist Amanda Glenn; William Love, the husband of a patient; and the shooter.

The rising threats from Americans against working Americans cuts across professions.

It got worse during the pandemic as some people rejected mask and safety mandates and a culture war erupted around a divisive presidential election.

Many believed that these amped-up behaviors would simmer once the pandemic subsided. That hasn’t been the case.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration logged at least 2,300 “unruly passenger” incidents, with more than 820 of them serious enough to launch investigations. That is the second highest number of investigations since the FAA began tracking incidents in the mid-’90s.

In late 2021, conservatives criticized the National School Boards Association for asking the U.S. Department of Justice to look into a rising number of threats against school officials. They argued the request was a violation of rights.

Reuters last year uncovered 220 examples of death threats and violent messages against school board members in just a small sampling of 31 school boards in 15 states. Nearly half of those districts added security, limited public comment or shifted to virtual meetings due to threatening behavior by the public.

More than 40% of school administrators and nearly 30% of teachers reported verbal abuse or violent threats by a parent, the American Psychological Association found last year.

Locally, several districts, including Tulsa Public Schools, have stepped up security in response to growing chaotic crowds at meetings.

Election officials across the country have reported escalated harassment and threats since the 2020 presidential election. Recently, a failed election-denying New Mexico candidate for state office was arrested on allegations that he paid to have the homes of Democrat office holders shot up and participated in one of the shootings.

For some people, the line between threats and actions is thin. Oklahoma lawmakers must recognize this fragility.

The state already has among the most permissive gun laws, yet efforts are underway to allow open carry in spaces such as state fairs.

Before making weapons more available, find bipartisanship in areas that lead to these threats and violence. A place to start is in mental health, where Oklahoma outcomes are among the country’s worst, and tone down divisive rhetoric.

Our leaders need to work together so that Oklahomans can feel safe at work and school.