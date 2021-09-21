Editorial: Americans must not tolerate unprovoked violence against migrants

The worst of humanity was captured on video at the Rio Grande as horse-mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents hurled insults, intimidated and attempted to whip unarmed Haitian migrants seeking refuge.

It was brutal, inhumane and an embarrassment to America. This is not how people treat other people. Violence against people who are already suffering indignities cannot be tolerated.

A crisis developed last week as about 15,0000 Haitians swarmed the border town of Del Rio, Texas, in a makeshift camp attempting to illegally cross into the U.S. They came due to their country's worsening instability after the assassination of their president and an August 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

The U.S. sent about half back to their country, and some migrants turned back to Mexico to avoid deportation. But thousands remain.

Videos have surfaced showing Border Patrol agents attempting to control the crowd by horseback. The agents are cursing and lobbing insults. They are using horses to cut off and chase them.

Agents were swinging the horse reins toward the migrants in attempted attacks. Reports differ on whether any of the strikes landed.