Editorial: Americans have plenty of gifts and good fortune this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving comes at a time when Americans are nearing the year’s end, taking stock of their lives and sometimes ending up in a malaise.

An antagonistic and divisive political season just came to a close. Gun violence grips the country, and inflation is taking its financial toll. Some Americans are facing medical crises, job losses, family deaths, debt and other trauma.

The problems can be overwhelming, making a feeling of gratitude out of reach. It’s in these moments when we need Thanksgiving most.

Our country has faced so much worse and run against hurdles that seem almost insurmountable. Yet Americans managed to find their blessings and offer up gratitude even in the bleakest days.

Thanksgiving emerged during the middle of a bloody Civil War, not from a peaceful feast between Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians. It was during democracy’s most violent moment when Americans were asked to stop and say grace.

President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation on Oct. 3, 1863, asking Americans to set aside the last Thursday in November for “thanksgiving and prayer.”

Just three months earlier, more than 51,000 soldiers had been killed, wounded or captured in the Battle of Gettysburg. The war over slavery continued to rage and would eventually take at least 620,000 lives. But at that juncture, Lincoln held out hope.

With words written by Secretary of State William Seward, Lincoln offered optimism, noting that “peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict.”

The proclamation mentions God but not any specific faith. It invites people of different religious traditions (or none) and backgrounds to be part of the thanksgiving, to be part of the nation.

Credit for this holiday is shared with poet and editor Sarah Josepha Hale, who had been seeking a thanksgiving holiday since 1846. She wrote to four presidents and numerous governors and elected officials for support.

Lincoln got her letter during the war, and it resonated.

Thanksgiving transcends religion, nationality and individuality. The holiday brings us to a table in common fellowship. As Lincoln noted, that might be to grieve together while pushing to be better.

“(I) commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and Union.”

Today, America has much for which to give thanks, including not being at war. Take time this Thanksgiving to reflect on gifts and good fortune. We live in a country with freedoms that ought not be taken for granted. Many can look around and find friends, families and strangers who have shown kindness.

For all these things, we can have a happy Thanksgiving.