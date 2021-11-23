Editorial: Americans have many reasons to find gratitude this Thanksgiving

Americans have always looked to Thanksgiving as a salve to our divides from war, ideological differences, hard feelings and bad luck — a day dedicated to gratitude and hope.

The national day of thanks grew out of the bloody Civil War conflict that had Americans killing Americans — the bleakest of times in U.S. history.

It was in the wake of the battle at Gettysburg in October 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation “to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”

The proclamation, written by Secretary of State William Seward, lamented the horror of war that led to widows, orphans, mourners and sufferers. But it pointed to blessings including “fruitful fields and healthful skies.”

“It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People.”