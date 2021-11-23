Editorial: Americans have many reasons to find gratitude this Thanksgiving

Americans have always looked to Thanksgiving as a salve to our divides from war, ideological differences, hard feelings and bad luck — a day dedicated to gratitude and hope.
The national day of thanks grew out of the bloody Civil War conflict that had Americans killing Americans — the bleakest of times in U.S. history.
It was in the wake of the battle at Gettysburg in October 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation “to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”
The proclamation, written by Secretary of State William Seward, lamented the horror of war that led to widows, orphans, mourners and sufferers. But it pointed to blessings including “fruitful fields and healthful skies.”
“It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People.”
Right now, Americans are navigating through lingering anxiety from political divisions, pandemic separation and other cultural and military conflicts. The year started with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol but, hopefully, ends with optimism.
The country celebrates Thanksgiving after pulling out of its longest war in history. Vaccines have ushered in a strong prevention against a deadly virus. Jobs are plentiful, and the next election is a year away.
It’s in this time of peace we gather around the table with friends and family. For some, it will be the first such gathering since the pandemic began.
This togetherness is what editor and prolific writer Sarah Josephina Hale sought in spending most of her life advocating for a national Thanksgiving. In an 1859 editorial, she wrote about the difficulty of families “spread and mingled over the Union.”
“Each year, by bringing us oftener together, releases us from the estrangement and coolness consequent on distance and political alienations; each year multiplies our ties of relationship and friendship. How can we hate our Mississippi brother-in-law? And who is a better fellow than our wife’s uncle from St. Louis? …
“Now, when the Autumn sheaves are bound up, when the harvest moon bends smilingly above us … in every true American heart, wherever beating, comes the thought of the family gathering, kindred smiles, or tearful memories.”
We wish everyone a good, peaceful and memorable Thanksgiving.