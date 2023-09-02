Deaths at high school football games are now part of the U.S. culture. This is the world a majority of Americans voted to create, and that won’t change until Americans vote for change.

On Aug. 25, a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a high school football game in Choctaw. At that same time, a kid sneaked in a firearm at a Booker T. Washington High School football game by going around security measures, causing a massive panic. That same night, Mayes County deputies arrested a 15-year-old student with a gun at the Locust Grove vs. Pryor game. Last year in the parking lot of a McLain football game, a teenager was shot and killed.

That’s the new norm. A look across the nation last week included a game in South Carolina being cut short when gunshots were heard from the parking lot and a school employee being wounded by a stray bullet while watching a high school game in Los Angeles.

So far this year, there have been 223 shootings on elementary and secondary campuses, leaving 166 victims, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

Since August 2018, there have been 81 shootings on football and track fields, 29 on other fields, 23 on basketball courts and 18 in gymnasiums. In addition, 311 shootings took place in school parking lots, 183 in front of a school, 74 beside a building and 52 just outside school property.

The No. 1 killer of American children is gun violence. A generation of young people have grown up in a violent and vitriolic America, and that’s being seen on campuses and in their increasing mental health needs.

Consequences include restrictions, lock downs, pat downs and searches to enter many buildings. Schools place limitations on when and where guests can enter the buildings.

Tulsa, Sand Springs and other districts are requiring that any bags brought into games be transparent. Many districts are instituting metal detector checks.

If gun violence continues at games, imagine high school sports without crowds. No parents, no cheerleaders, no bands, no spectators. Just the teams and maybe a live internet feed.

The recent gunplay and loss of life at high school football games have us wondering: Are we willing to give up the freedom of attending school sports — or letting our children enjoy that experience — to avoid placing common sense restrictions on deadly weapons?

Police are constantly understaffed and outgunned when it comes to firearms. They don’t have the staffing to beef up high school parking lots during games, and the districts don’t have resources for staffing, either.

But the police are asking us to find answers, and we should listen.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin suggested speeding up government background checks, mandating serial numbers on “ghost guns,” and putting equal requirements on individual gun sellers and licensed firearms dealers.

He has pleaded for more responsible gun ownership. Tulsa police respond every day to calls about guns stolen from unlocked cars; those guns are later used in other crimes.

These are reasonable recommendations, and other solutions are out there. But it’s up to voters to act on it. Otherwise, the death toll rises, and more freedoms will be restricted.