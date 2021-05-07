Editorial: After studying Epic schools for 13 months, Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury has issue an agenda for reform. The state needs to listen.

A group of ordinary Oklahomans that has closely studied issues at Epic Charter Schools the past 13 months came out with a stunning interim report Thursday.

The Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury finds, an "incestuous relationship" between the governing board for the state's largest school system and Epic Youth Services, the school's for-profit school management company.

“The system has failed to provide accountability and allowed the company to take advantage and generate a substantial personal profit on the backs of Oklahoma students."

Elsewhere, the grand jury says, “By failing to provide appropriate oversight, the entities responsible have allowed significant public funds to be diverted into private accounts without transparency.”

The grand jury issued no indictments, but said its investigation continues.

"...(T)he intentional diversion of public funds, obfuscation of public employees, and lack of cooperation with oversight entities has made the investigation difficult to be completed in a timely manner,” the report says.