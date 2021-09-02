Editorial: Afghanistan evacuations don't need the help of rogue congress members

We believe Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s intentions were in the right place when he attempted to get into Afghanistan, but it was the wrong decision.
Mullin is at least the third member of Congress to try to get into the war-ravaged country without authorization. It’s dangerous, unproductive and distracting to ongoing diplomatic and military efforts.
After a chaotic two weeks of evacuation and months of notices of the U.S. deadline for removal, fewer than 200 Americans remain in the country. More than 120,000 people were airlifted out.
Mullin, like many other Americans, are outraged that U.S. citizens remain. It goes against the belief that we don’t leave others behind.
This situation is more complex than that credo.
The Taliban is fighting two fronts: to gain control of its country against rising threats from various versions of ISIS and to legitimize its government with the international community.
In its quest to work with foreign leaders, the Taliban negotiated with President Donald Trump on an exit set for May and then agreed to an Aug. 31 deadline with President Joe Biden. It would not agree to a further extension.
This doesn’t mean the Taliban are trustworthy, only that they have an interest in safely getting Americans — and our allies — out of the country. To harm our people would undercut their efforts for global acceptance and risk deadly counterattacks.
It’s a delicate situation relying heavily on diplomacy and foreign intelligence.
The State Department reissued a “do not travel” advisory this week for Afghanistan, urging Americans to say away “due to civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and COVID-19.”
That was issued after last week’s unauthorized trip by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts) and Peter Meijer (R-Michigan). They wanted to oversee evacuation efforts but ended up returning on planes meant for evacuees.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty warned lawmakers against traveling there, saying it would put more Americans at risk.
Mullin’s trip was intended to get a woman and her four children out of Afghanistan, according to the Washington Post. He contacted the U.S. embassy in Tajikistan with a request to move cash above the legal limit through the country for travel.
His request was rightly denied. He sent a text to Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel saying he was safe and trying to get Americans out of Afghanistan.
Mullin has been one of Biden’s top critics. But we urge the congressman in this situation to work with the administration for the safety of all Americans in Afghanistan.
