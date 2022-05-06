Editorial: Adjunct teachers a short-term solution to a deepening education crisis

The law lifting the limit on the hours an adjunct teacher can be in a classroom will widen the applicant pool but water down professional standards.

Senate Bill 1119, from Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan and Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week. It removes the 270-hour limitation for adjunct teachers per semester.

We support the measure only as a temporary stopgap in the deepening teacher shortage crisis. The pipeline to getting more trained educators into Oklahoma classrooms broke years ago and little has been done to fix it.

Adjunct teachers have typically been used for specialized courses, such as American Sign Language, accounting or a trade. School districts can authorize professionals to teach a class on their subject with no credentials necessary.

More districts have begun relying on adjunct and emergency certified teachers. The emergency certification requires approval from the State School Board and did not limit teaching hours.

Last year, about 400 adjunct teachers were hired across the state, up from about 175 about five years ago. Emergency certifications have been consistently setting records for years, going from 32 approvals in 2011 to more than 3,500 this year.

Both categories represent teachers who haven’t completed state certification standards. Teacher training involves much more than a mastery of a subject area. Effective educators study best practices around different learning styles, student development and classroom management.

Increasingly, schools are facing challenges with students and families in trauma or needing mental health services. Trained teachers are better equipped to handle these situations.

Freeing up the restrictions on adjunct teachers gives another tool for recruiting and retention. For districts facing desperate choices, like having to eliminate courses, this could help.

It is a short-term solution. It does not address the underlying reasons teachers are fleeing Oklahoma and the profession. That comes down to respect and providing the resources necessary to be successful.

Right now, Oklahoma is 46th in per pupil spending, a reflection of the classroom environment. Lawmakers have fixated on culture war attacks and pushing private school vouchers rather than invest in public education.

Lawmakers must come up with more significant incentives to attract and retain experienced educators. Our state cannot continue chipping away at teaching standards then criticize schools for underperforming.

This law is viewed by many as further undermining teacher morale and setting up public schools for failure. We don’t want to be that cynical and encourage districts use this new option with discretion.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.