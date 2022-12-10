Editorial: Adjunct teacher law comes with harmful, unintended consequences

A new law receiving little attention when it passed earlier this year has deepened feelings that teachers are disrespected and public schools are being dismantled.

Lawmakers attempting to solve the teacher shortage came up with Senate Bill 1119 to widen the applicant pool by removing the 270-hour limitation per semester for adjunct teachers, who require only a high school diploma.

Adjunct teachers have typically been used for specialized courses, such as American Sign Language, accounting or a trade. They were not meant to be full-time educators.

But public school districts are desperate as the scarcity of teachers reached a crisis level. Emergency certifications have consistently broken records annually for a decade, going from 32 in 2011 to more than 3,500 this year.

The solution to this problem has always been increasing educator pay, providing classroom resources, making college degrees more accessible and respecting the profession.

None of those have been adequately provided at the state level.

Authors of SB 1119 — Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, and Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow — had good intentions with the bill, approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The law came with unintended consequences. The attempt to fix a problem may have created another problem.

When the bill passed, we supported the measure as a temporary stopgap but opposed it as a long-term solution. We urged districts to use this option with discretion and restraint.

Our position has not changed, but we want to emphasize what will work to attract teachers and, ultimately, better student outcomes.

Oklahoma does not have enough college-educated workers for many professions, from engineers to teachers. Projections indicate 66 of the state’s top 100 critical occupations by 2028 will require a college degree.

Lawmakers and higher education officials must find ways for Oklahomans interested in a degree to get one. Being an educator certainly requires higher education; that is not an unreasonable expectation.

Education degrees and certification provide critical skills like class management and different teaching styles for various modes of learning. Just being an expert in a subject does not make a person qualified to teach.

Districts need money to retain teachers. Oklahoma is ranked fourth in the region and 34th nationally in average teacher pay. For starting teachers, Oklahoma ranks 39th.

The per-pupil expenditure, which reflects available classrooms resources, extracurricular activities and programs, is at 46th nationally.

In this moment, public school teachers are feeling negativity from the public. National rhetoric of unfounded accusations rooted in fear and greed have crept into state politics.

The dominating education ideas from the Legislature have been wedge issues to ban books, restrict classroom discussion and give private schools public school funding.

SB 1119 isn’t the right solution, but we don’t think the sponsors meant harm. We urge lawmakers to take another look at the law and focus on what we know will work. The future of our state depends on strong public schools, and we need the brightest minds as our educators.