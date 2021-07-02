Editorial: Addressing police shortage now to prevent crisis levels

The ranks of dwindling officers is hitting police departments as communities grapple with reforming, reshaping and reprioritizing law enforcement.
The Tulsa Police Department and other area policing agencies are part of this national trend, according to reporting from writer Kelsy Schlotthauer.
It’s a public safety problem that could spiral into a crisis if left unaddressed.
Shortages of officers are due to several factors. The issue is not solely about pay, although we can’t discount that issue.
Scrutiny on policing has prompted some officers to retire early or move into private sector jobs. The pandemic and economic recovery has caused uncertainty for some and opportunities for others.
Recruiters are sounding the alarm bells.
TPD is at 85% of staffing, compared to 90% in Oklahoma City and 93.6% in Broken Arrow. Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies are at 88.4% and jail detention officers at 71%.
Being understaffed results in overworked and burned out officers. Agencies use overtime to make up the difference, but that is a bandage that is expensive and increases the burden on the officers.
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police is in contract negotiations. It says TPD pays the eighth highest in the state although it’s the second largest municipal agency. TPD maximum officer pay ranks behind Sand Springs, Bixby and Broken Arrow.
TPD is unique in requiring a bachelor’s degree, setting a high standard. Having a highly educated police force remains a priority that shouldn’t be lowered. But pay needs to keep up with the standard.
High-profile police shootings across the nation and a reckoning over race has drawn criticism and reflection about law enforcement systems. It’s affected officer morale and created obstacles in recruitment and retention.
It should be remembered that this is supposed to be a period of growth for TPD, and it has been. In 2016, Tulsa voters approved the Vision Public Safety tax with the promise of a bigger department. The department has grown by 100 officers since G.T. Bynum became mayor, but it remains short of the levels envisioned in 2016. The commitment holds, although progress is slower than anyone wants it to be.
Staffing the city’s Police Department is a process with a lot of moving parts that can’t be divorced from the local and national economy or the social environment, but that doesn’t mean Tulsans aren’t right in expecting a bigger and better Police Department.