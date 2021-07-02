Editorial: Addressing police shortage now to prevent crisis levels

The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police is in contract negotiations. It says TPD pays the eighth highest in the state although it’s the second largest municipal agency. TPD maximum officer pay ranks behind Sand Springs, Bixby and Broken Arrow.

TPD is unique in requiring a bachelor’s degree, setting a high standard. Having a highly educated police force remains a priority that shouldn’t be lowered. But pay needs to keep up with the standard.

High-profile police shootings across the nation and a reckoning over race has drawn criticism and reflection about law enforcement systems. It’s affected officer morale and created obstacles in recruitment and retention.

It should be remembered that this is supposed to be a period of growth for TPD, and it has been. In 2016, Tulsa voters approved the Vision Public Safety tax with the promise of a bigger department. The department has grown by 100 officers since G.T. Bynum became mayor, but it remains short of the levels envisioned in 2016. The commitment holds, although progress is slower than anyone wants it to be.