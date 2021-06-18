Editorial: Addressing Alzheimer’s is a humanitarian and financial necessity

Virtually unchecked by medical science, a debilitating disease threatens the future.

It’s not COVID-19 or some other mystery virus.

It’s Alzheimer’s Disease, a tragic killer that has the potential to bankrupt the nation as it kills millions.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, an irreversible and often deadly disease that gradually robs people of their memories and their dignity.

In a recent column, U.S Rep. Tom Cole, R-4th District, wrote movingly of how the disease effected his family.

“During the last several years of my father’s life, my family watched helplessly as he became a different person and slowly lost a lifetime of memories throughout the various stages of Alzheimer’s.”

Previously as chairman and now as ranking member of the appropriations subcommittee responsible for health spending, Cole has been a champion of Alzheimer’s research funding. As chairman, he helped quadruple federal Alzheimer’s support to $3.1 billion this year.