Editorial: Addressing Alzheimer’s is a humanitarian and financial necessity

Virtually unchecked by medical science, a debilitating disease threatens the future.
It’s not COVID-19 or some other mystery virus.
It’s Alzheimer’s Disease, a tragic killer that has the potential to bankrupt the nation as it kills millions.
More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, an irreversible and often deadly disease that gradually robs people of their memories and their dignity.
In a recent column, U.S Rep. Tom Cole, R-4th District, wrote movingly of how the disease effected his family.
“During the last several years of my father’s life, my family watched helplessly as he became a different person and slowly lost a lifetime of memories throughout the various stages of Alzheimer’s.”
Previously as chairman and now as ranking member of the appropriations subcommittee responsible for health spending, Cole has been a champion of Alzheimer’s research funding. As chairman, he helped quadruple federal Alzheimer’s support to $3.1 billion this year.
He cosponsors the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act, which authorizes grants to public and non-profit organizations to expand training and support services for families and unpaid caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. He also cosponsors the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, which would pilot a new dementia care management model that would provide comprehensive care management services to Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s.
The disease is mortal threat to the nation physically and financially.
The Alzheimer’s Association reports that Alzheimer’s and dementia-related deaths increased 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cole describes it as the most expensive disease in the nation even before that stunning increase.
“By 2050, Alzheimer’s is projected to cost our country more than $1.1 trillion, even before inflation. That is more than three times the government spending under Medicare and Medicaid and in out-of-pocket spending,” Cole wrote.
We join Cole in recognizing that the disease is a dire threat to our nation. Hope is not enough. Curing Alzheimer’s must be a national priority, accompanied by the money necessary to fund care, and discover realistic and affordable prevention, treatment and cure. This is not only a humanitarian necessity — although it is certainly that — but a financial one, too.
