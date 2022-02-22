Editorial: Adding guns to the Tulsa State Fair increases risk

About 1.2 million people last year attended the Tulsa fair over the course of about two weeks.

The midway, exhibits and entertainment often bring people in close contact.

It’s not uncommon for tempers to flare, with disagreements turning into fistfights.

Having a gun available could turn a skirmish deadly quicker than the time it would take for officers to respond.

It’s not just people in the altercation in danger; flying bullets could likely hit innocent bystanders.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said 10 guns were confiscated last year from whom he described as mostly gang members. But, this law won’t allow removal of weapons if those carriers have no convictions.

Other large venues such as college football stadiums and arenas don’t allow weapons. It’s helped keep people safe.

All it takes is one gun battle, one tragedy to forever mar Tulsa’s traditional state fair.

We don’t want that to happen. The proposal seeks to protect individual rights, but this strips rights of owners and hosts of the events.