Editorial: Adding guns to the Tulsa State Fair increases risk

With Tulsa’s gun violence on the rise during the past year, it doesn’t make much sense to invite more firearms into mass gatherings. But, that’s the purpose of a legislative proposal legalizing guns at state fairs.
Using a process known as shucking, last week language was inserted into House Bill 4138 that would allow concealed firearms at the Oklahoma and Tulsa state fairs. Shucking is when a bill’s original language is deleted and replaced, sometimes with unrelated subjects.
Currently, firearms are illegal at the state fairs. Traditionally, groups owning, hosting and sponsoring large events have backed the right to ban weapons out of safety concerns and to make visitors comfortable. This would eliminate that option for state fairs.
This proposal comes against the backdrop of what Tulsa Police described as unprecedented gun violence beginning last year.
This involves rival gangs with high-caliber, high-power rifles with high-capacity magazines. It also includes domestic disputes that got out of hand and a few accidental shootings.
The Tulsa State Fair packs in a lot of people in a relatively small area.
About 1.2 million people last year attended the Tulsa fair over the course of about two weeks.
The midway, exhibits and entertainment often bring people in close contact.
It’s not uncommon for tempers to flare, with disagreements turning into fistfights.
Having a gun available could turn a skirmish deadly quicker than the time it would take for officers to respond.
It’s not just people in the altercation in danger; flying bullets could likely hit innocent bystanders.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said 10 guns were confiscated last year from whom he described as mostly gang members. But, this law won’t allow removal of weapons if those carriers have no convictions.
Other large venues such as college football stadiums and arenas don’t allow weapons. It’s helped keep people safe.
All it takes is one gun battle, one tragedy to forever mar Tulsa’s traditional state fair.
We don’t want that to happen. The proposal seeks to protect individual rights, but this strips rights of owners and hosts of the events.
It would add risk and open up questions of liability. We urge lawmakers to consider the wisdom of adding more firearms into these events.