Editorial: Act and speak in the spirit on love to best honor those who perished on 9/11

Victims called and left messages for their loved ones before they died. They didn’t speak of anger, revenge or division.

“… I just want you to know I absolutely love you. I want you to do good, go have good times. Same to my parents and everybody, and I just totally love you … ,” Brian Sweeney said in a message he left for his wife from Flight 175.

“I just wanted to let you know I love you and I’m stuck in this building in New York. There’s lots of smoke, and I just wanted you to know that I love you always,” Melissa Harrington-Hughes said in a message to her husband from the World Trade Center.

“I want to tell you that I love you. Please tell my children that I love them very much. And I’m so sorry, baby,” said United Flight 93 flight attendant CeeCee Lyles on her husband’s voicemail.

“I don’t know if we’ll make it out. I want to tell you that I love you and I love the kids,” New York City Fire Capt. Walter Hynes said into his wife’s voicemail before going to the World Trade Center.

To best honor them, we need to act and speak in the spirit of love on this day.

We need to keep this history alive with each passing year. We do that through school lessons and oral histories.