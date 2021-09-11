Editorial: Act and speak in the spirit on love to best honor those who perished on 9/11

Twenty years straddles a moment where an ongoing trauma turns into a chapter of history.
Today’s young adults didn’t watch in real time as terrorists hijacked four planes to destroy symbols of U.S. strength and to kill as many people as possible.
They didn’t feel that internal rip when seeing America’s vulnerability play out on the news.
They haven’t known a time without war.
For Americans living through that day, no matter where a person was, everything changed.
Today is not a day for politics. It is not a day to sow divisions or grab for power.
Sept. 11 is a day of unity. That’s what happened in the immediate aftermath; people came together to mourn and find a way forward. We can do that again, as a country, for a single day.
The attacks left more than 3,000 people of all ethnicities, faiths, beliefs and backgrounds dead.
They include police and firefighters who ran into the danger to save others’ lives. Another 6,000 were injured.
The World Trade Center towers crashing to the ground forever altered the New York City landscape and psyche.
The Pentagon shook violently as hijackers crashed into the building. Brave passengers overpowered terrorists in a fourth plane that came down in an empty Pennsylvania field.
Victims called and left messages for their loved ones before they died. They didn’t speak of anger, revenge or division.
“… I just want you to know I absolutely love you. I want you to do good, go have good times. Same to my parents and everybody, and I just totally love you … ,” Brian Sweeney said in a message he left for his wife from Flight 175.
“I just wanted to let you know I love you and I’m stuck in this building in New York. There’s lots of smoke, and I just wanted you to know that I love you always,” Melissa Harrington-Hughes said in a message to her husband from the World Trade Center.
“I want to tell you that I love you. Please tell my children that I love them very much. And I’m so sorry, baby,” said United Flight 93 flight attendant CeeCee Lyles on her husband’s voicemail.
“I don’t know if we’ll make it out. I want to tell you that I love you and I love the kids,” New York City Fire Capt. Walter Hynes said into his wife’s voicemail before going to the World Trade Center.
To best honor them, we need to act and speak in the spirit of love on this day.
We need to keep this history alive with each passing year. We do that through school lessons and oral histories.
More importantly, we do that by making each other better, showing empathy and working toward a stronger, united America.