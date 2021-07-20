Editorial: A Tulsa educator takes a principled stand on House Bill 1775

At a minimum, the emergency rules would lower the accreditation status of districts found to be in violation. Educators could see their licenses suspended on the first violation.

In an interview with the Tulsa’s World’s Andrea Eger, Williams Bradley said she couldn’t in good faith support the law or the emergency rules.

“I think the penalties are further igniting the fuel of fear in teaching the history of the United States,” she said. “What that is doing is placing fear and concern for teachers who are trying to educate our children and engage in critical conversations and for students to be able to bring their experiences into the classroom.

“We are all talking around an issue — critical race theory — which is not taught in K-12 education. We are solving for an issue that is not present.”

Williams Bradley is right. There was no emergency. There was no need for the rule. There is no need for the stipulated penalties. There is no need for the law.