Editorial: A Tulsa educator takes a principled stand on House Bill 1775

We have long admired Carlisha Williams Bradley, but never any more than when she took a principled stand against emergency rules to enforce the unneeded and stifling House Bill 1775.
Williams Bradley is the executive director of the Tulsa-based Impact Tulsa, a public-private cooperative effort to raise key education metrics in local schools. As such, she is what we need more of in public life: a data-driven leader passionately dedicated to finding the critical elements of a challenge and working to improve them.
She is also the only Black member of the state Board of Education and the only appointee who has ever worked as a classroom teacher.
And she was the only one to vote against the emergency rules to enforce HB 1775.
Among other things, the ill-considered law bans teaching that might cause any students to feel “discomfort,” “guilt,” “anguish” or “any other psychological distress” on account of their race or gender. It would intimidate teachers from addressing important events in U.S. and Oklahoma history, such as the Trail of Tears and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, because some children might feel discomfort because of the actions of their ancestors.
The law requires the state board to promulgate enforcement rules, but it didn’t require emergency rules that were put together in close cooperation with the law’s legislative authors and without proper public comment from teachers, school administrators, minority leaders, parents, students or ordinary citizens.
At a minimum, the emergency rules would lower the accreditation status of districts found to be in violation. Educators could see their licenses suspended on the first violation.
In an interview with the Tulsa’s World’s Andrea Eger, Williams Bradley said she couldn’t in good faith support the law or the emergency rules.
“I think the penalties are further igniting the fuel of fear in teaching the history of the United States,” she said. “What that is doing is placing fear and concern for teachers who are trying to educate our children and engage in critical conversations and for students to be able to bring their experiences into the classroom.
“We are all talking around an issue — critical race theory — which is not taught in K-12 education. We are solving for an issue that is not present.”
Williams Bradley is right. There was no emergency. There was no need for the rule. There is no need for the stipulated penalties. There is no need for the law.
Its largest effects are to weaken and homogenize the teaching of important issues in American and Oklahoma history, leaving public school students unable to understand the lingering echoes in modern life and more prone to pick up inaccurate versions of the past from uncredible sources.
Williams Bradley brings a wealth of valuable experience and knowledge to the state board, and her leadership on the HB 1775 rules deserved better consideration by the other members. She was courageous to say what she said, and we stand with her.
