Editorial: A life lived well; rest in peace, Dr. Ballard

Generations from now, Oklahoma students will feel the influence of Dr. Keith Ballard, a man who reshaped public education.

Nine months after being diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehring’s disease, Ballard died at age 72 on Tuesday. We celebrate his legacy and well-lived life.

Few Oklahoma educators reach his level of experience and significance.

He served as superintendent of rural, suburban and urban school districts, led the statewide school boards association, taught at the university level, helped develop an education doctorate program, and mentored future administrators and teachers.

Ballard mastered the skills of relationship building and communication, skills that guided him through difficult decisions and situations.

Tulsans recall him as a charismatic leader who shepherded the Tulsa school district through historic budget cuts and school closures using a community initiative. What could have been controversial resulted in peaceful changes.